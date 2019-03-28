5 superstars who should win the NXT North American Championship

Navneet Pathak

The current champion, the Velveteen Dream

We are a quarter into 2019 and we have already had a title change in the NXT North American Championship scene with Velveteen Dream pinning Johnny Gargano to win his first championship in NXT.

The NXT North American Championship is not even a year old but has had some incredible matches already in the form of the "NXT Championship Ladder Match" at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, "Adam Cole vs Ricochet" at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, "Ricochet vs Pete Dunne" and "Ricochet vs Dunne vs Cole" on NXT, and "Ricochet vs Johnny Gargano" at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

The NXT North American Championship will once again be defended on April 6th at NXT TakeOver: New York with Matt Riddle challenging Velveteen Dream to potentially win his first NXT championship as well.

Regardless of whether Matt Riddle is successful at TakeOver: New York, here are five promising NXT superstars who should win the NXT North American Championship in the future.

#1 Keith Lee

Keith Lee might be basking in NXT North American Championship glory in the future

Keith Lee burst onto the NXT scene in mid 2018, debuting and pinning fellow NXT Superstar Marcel Barthel. In his first match, Keith Lee displayed tremendous athleticism against Barthel and wowed the NXT crowd with moves that should be impossible for a man of his size, proving the adage "a man who moves like a man half his size" to be true.

Keith Lee burst onto the independent scene in 2005, debuting in the Texas independent circuit. Lee has previously wrestled for promotions such as Evolve, Chaotic Wrestling, and PWG and is a former PWG World Champion. He has had classic matches on the independent circuit with Donovan Dijak, now known as Dominik Dijakovic and a fellow NXT superstar.

Lee is 6'3'' and over 330 pounds and is able to wrestle with a high flyer style in the ring in addition to his technical and powerhouse style, which is very impressive for a man of his size.

Keith Lee demands attention wherever he goes with his charismatic promos, confidence, and his mere presence and is sure to bask in NXT North American Championship glory in the future.

