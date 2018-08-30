5 Surprise appearances you should expect at ALL IN

ALL IN has all the tools to become the biggest Independent Wrestling Show ever.

ALL IN is an upcoming professional wrestling event promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The event is scheduled to take place in Chicago on September 1st. ALL IN aims to be the biggest Independent Wrestling event in history, featuring stars from NJPW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Lucha Underground etc.

The upcoming event is already being talked about due to the fact that it became the first Professional Wrestling event since 1993, not promoted by WWE, to sell more than 10,000 tickets in the United States. All tickets were sold out in around 30 minutes. Expectations are pretty high from this event.

The event already features a stacked card filled with dream matches like Nick Aldis vs. Cody for the NWA title, Pentagon vs. Kenny Omega and the Golden Elite vs. Bandido, Fenix and Rey Mysterio. The show has also roped in honorary Bullet Club member and Celebrity Stephen Amell, who would be facing Christopher Daniels in a singles match.

Now it makes sense from the marketing perspective to announce big names like Rey Mysterio, Pentagon etc. beforehand instead of keeping their appearances as a surprise. However, you can still expect some surprise appearances during the show and listed here are 5 such possible appearances.

#5 Bullet Club OG

Bullet Club OG after attacking Okada.

After Kenny Omega retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Cody at NJPW G1 Special, he and the Young Bucks were attacked by fellow Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and King Haku. Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Cody and other superstars tried to intervene but their efforts backfired. The trio started to refer to themselves as the Bullet Club OG and recruited Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and a few other wrestlers.

Expect The Bullet Club OG to invade ALL IN as the show is being promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks and is going to feature other Bullet Club Elite members like Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega too.

So, an invasion angle or a chilling confrontation between the two groups should be expected which could lay the groundwork for a multi-man tag team match between Bullet Club OG and Bullet Elite down the line.

