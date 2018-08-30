Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Surprise appearances you should expect at ALL IN

Ali Siddiqui
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.50K   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:24 IST

ALL IN has all the tools to become the biggest Independent Wrestling Show ever.
ALL IN has all the tools to become the biggest Independent Wrestling Show ever.

ALL IN is an upcoming professional wrestling event promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The event is scheduled to take place in Chicago on September 1st. ALL IN aims to be the biggest Independent Wrestling event in history, featuring stars from NJPW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Lucha Underground etc.

The upcoming event is already being talked about due to the fact that it became the first Professional Wrestling event since 1993, not promoted by WWE, to sell more than 10,000 tickets in the United States. All tickets were sold out in around 30 minutes. Expectations are pretty high from this event.

The event already features a stacked card filled with dream matches like Nick Aldis vs. Cody for the NWA title, Pentagon vs. Kenny Omega and the Golden Elite vs. Bandido, Fenix and Rey Mysterio. The show has also roped in honorary Bullet Club member and Celebrity Stephen Amell, who would be facing Christopher Daniels in a singles match.

Now it makes sense from the marketing perspective to announce big names like Rey Mysterio, Pentagon etc. beforehand instead of keeping their appearances as a surprise. However, you can still expect some surprise appearances during the show and listed here are 5 such possible appearances. 

#5 Bullet Club OG

Enter captio
Bullet Club OG after attacking Okada.

After Kenny Omega retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Cody at NJPW G1 Special, he and the Young Bucks were attacked by fellow Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and King Haku. Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Cody and other superstars tried to intervene but their efforts backfired. The trio started to refer to themselves as the Bullet Club OG and recruited Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and a few other wrestlers.

Expect The Bullet Club OG to invade ALL IN as the show is being promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks and is going to feature other Bullet Club Elite members like Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega too.

So, an invasion angle or a chilling confrontation between the two groups should be expected which could lay the groundwork for a multi-man tag team match between Bullet Club OG and Bullet Elite down the line.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
G1 Climax Bullet Club CM Punk Neville
Ali Siddiqui
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block B
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most likely to win the 2018 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Preview: G1 Climax 28 Day 1 (July 14th)
RELATED STORY
Preview- G1 Climax 28 Day 4 (July 19th)
RELATED STORY
Preview - G1 Climax 28 Day 7 (July 22nd)
RELATED STORY
Preview: G1 Climax 28 Day 2 (July 15th)
RELATED STORY
Preview- G1 Climax 28 Day 6 (July 21st)
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers We Would Like To See At ALL IN
RELATED STORY
ALL IN Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
Preview- G1 Climax 28 Day 5 (July 20th)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us