5 weirdest wrestling Video Games

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 149 // 28 Sep 2018, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Next week, WWE will release WWE 2K19, their latest instalment in their long lineage of video games.

With updated graphics and a massive roster, the new game also includes a unique story mode, which includes an invasion storyline and somehow, zombie Triple H.

But WWE 2K19 isn't the first game under the company to delve into the weird side. Here are the five weirdest wrestling Video Games.

WWE All-Stars

In 2011, the company decided to release WWE All-Stars, a new brawler style game featuring superstars of past and present.

But in stark contrast to the regular SvR games of the time, All-Stars focussed on supersizing their characters into muscle-bound freaks of nature.

Whilst the career mode in the game was interesting, the game was received poorly and is yet to receive any kind of sequel.

The Simpsons Wrestling

Who doesn't love the Simpsons? For nearly 30 years, the colourful yellow family have entertained audiences, and have left lasting impressions with words like d'oh and meh first entering the English language through the show.

But, The Simpsons wrestling is just bizarre. Featuring a limited roster from the show's hundreds, the controls are lacking, and irritating glitches making this the only non-wrestling show, wrestling game to appear on the list.

WWE 2K18 (Nintendo Switch edition)

The Nintendo Switch has been a smash hit since the console's release last year, boasting some of the most highly-rated games in recent history, including ARMS, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey.

So when WWE announced their WWE 2K18 would be released for the multi-platform console, fans were excited.

Unfortunately, the game is barely playable, with a tiny roster of 8 (compared to the hundreds of stars in the game's PS4 and Xbox One variants) barely moving in time for moves.

Whilst the game has since been patched, constantly, it marks very little change, which is why this year's WWE 2K19 will not be released for the Switch.

1 / 3 NEXT