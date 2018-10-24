5 wrestlers from NJPW that WWE should sign but not change

Should WWE sign 'the Rainmaker?'

As WWE and NJPW compete for worldwide supremacy, they will always try to steal talent from each other. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it does not. Sometimes a prospect from WWE or NXT flourishes in NJPW (Juice Robinson), while at other times a talented wrestler from NJPW joins the WWE and receives the global recognition they may not have normally received in Japan (until recently).

The main problem with an NJPW wrestler transitioning to WWE is how WWE views Japanese superstars.

Traditionally, however, WWE has not booked Japanese wrestlers well. From Kaientai to Kenzo Suzuki to Tajiri, WWE hasn't always been the kindest to those wrestlers from the Land of the Rising Sun.

Shinsuke Nakamura was able to adapt because he has so much charisma. He was given WWE Championship matches, but they didn't want to pull the trigger on Nakamura as champ. He's currently the United States Champion, if you didn't know. He's barely on Smackdown from week to week.

Asuka suffered the same fate. She is arguably the best female talent on either show, yet they wasted her Royal Rumble win. I fear that any Japanese wrestler signed by WWE is likely to be booked insufficiently. Just ask Hideo Itami.

Gaijin like AJ Styles or Finn Balor, however, have been booked in the main event. Balor was the first ever Universal Champion while Styles has either been the WWE Champion or has consistently been in the title picture.

Gallows and Anderson did enter WWE with a bang, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice them on Smackdown any more.

The following wrestlers might be signed by WWE at some point. Hopefully, they will be booked near the way they have been in NJPW.

#1 Bad Luck Fale

Fale has been the backbone of the Bullet Club since its inception.

Bad Luck Fale is as responsible for the Bullet Club as Finn Balor/Prince Devitt is. They were both there at the beginning and Fale has remained with the NJPW throughout the success the faction has had.

AJ Styles, Balor, Adam Cole, Gallows and Anderson were just the first few members of the worldwide juggernaut to be signed by the WWE. If history has taught us anything, it's that WWE will try to sign up any faction that garners the amount of global success that the BC has experienced.

Fale would be a perfect monster heel. He could translate his 'Underboss' character easily to the WWE as an enforcer for a new faction or a group like the Undisputed Era. He's clearly talented athletically as he was first a rugby player before shifting gears to professional wrestling. It wouldn't be the first time WWE looked to a wrestler with a background in another sport (gymnastics, American Football, rugby, soccer).

Let him be a monster like Lars Sullivan currently is in NXT. Anything else would be a mistake.

