5 current WWE Superstars that The Undertaker should face in his last match

5 of the most phenomenal athletes in WWE today that we want to see face The Undertaker in a dream match that will be talked about for ages.

israellutete777 CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:43 IST 9 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

This has been done several times before, but after WWE announced that The Deadman will return to MSG this July, it leaves us with only one question, whether or not he will compete at the event. Many fans would love to see the Deadman have a match or two before he retires, and the list of oppenents is endless, e.g. Sting, Goldberg, Aleister Black etc. but today we'll look at 5 top current superstars we would love to see him face.

Now at over 50 years old, The Undertaker has made less appearances throughout the decade and even teased a retirement at WrestleMania 33 after being defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. We thought we saw the last of him for good until he returned at WrestleMania 34 to face John Cena, and Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, proving that he can go on whenever he wants to. Undertaker has been in WWE for over 27 years and he isn't ready to hang up the boots yet, but until he does, we look at the top 5 current WWE Superstars he should face before he retires.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the greatest fan-favourite superstars on Monday Night Raw right now and despite his size the Monster Among Men can jump across the ring and he has got all it takes to take on The Phenom, and facing The Undertaker will boost his image and since he considers himself 'The New Face of Destruction', defeating Undertaker may solidify his character.

He recently defeated 49 other superstars to win the Greatest Royal Rumble, winning the trophy and a title and winning the Raw Tag Team championship at Wrestlemania 4. The Monster Among Men has done so much in little time from joining the Wyatt Family in 2015 and having an unpinned/unsubmitted streak for over a year. Its no doubt that Braun Strowman deserves and has all that it takes to take on the phenom.

This will be a great match to look forward too as this will be a match with two phenomenal athletes going toe-to-toe.