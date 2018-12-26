5 Wrestlers who grabbed the brass ring in 2018

Sanjay Dutta
17 // 26 Dec 2018, 10:29 IST

Juice Robinson and Jay White

2018 has been quite an interesting year in the world of professional wrestling. While on one hand, WWE's TV ratings and live event attendance continued to dwindle, the independent wrestling witnessed a massive boom with independent events selling out in a matter of moments and generating strong numbers on PPV.

While the WWE was criticized throughout the year for a myriad of reasons, the promotion managed to pull off a billion dollar five-year broadcasting deal with FOX that will see SmackDown move to FOX in October next year. The company was unanimously praised for their first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, 'Evolution' and their 'NXT Takeover' specials.

2018 has also seen a lot of wrestlers break out in the business in a big way, both in the WWE and independent circuit.

These superstars have been active for quite some time now, 2018 was the year when they truly shined and made a mark in the wrestling business, achieving a level of success which no one thought they would never achieve.

These wrestlers have been able to grab the perennial 'brass ring' and have become the breakout stars of 2018. Here are five such Superstars:

#5 Juice Robinson

Juice Robinson

When Juice Robinson left NXT in 2015, not many people would've thought that former 'CJ Parker' would become one of the top foreign stars in New Japan.

But not only has Robinson become one of the most popular superstars in the Land of Rising Sun, but he has also won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, becoming the first American to hold the title.

The biggest indicator of Robinson's popularity is the fact that he was reportedly offered a big-money deal by the WWE, which he refused.

Robinson has openly spoken about his frustrations in the WWE and went on a profanity-laced rant against the company after winning the IWGP United States Championship from Jay White at G1 Special from San Fransico, back in July. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Robinson has improved by leaps and bounds ever since he left the WWE and is on his way to becoming an even bigger star in 2019.

Although, his title reign wasn't as long as one would've hoped as he lost the title to Cody at Fighting Spirit Unleashed in September.

With the Elite possibly leaving New Japan early next year, expect Robinson to be a major player in New Japan in 2019.

Juice is scheduled to lock horns with Cody for the IWGP United States Championship at WrestleKingdom 13 on January 4.

He is excepted to regain the US title as Cody is almost confirmed to start his own promotion with The Young Bucks in 2019. Robinson's rise from an afterthought in NXT to one of the biggest stars on the independent circuit has been nothing short of phenomenal.

