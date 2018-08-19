7 Women who are future wrestling legends.

Ember Moon struggles to escape from Asuka's firm grasp.

You can forget about evening gown matches, or bra and panties matches, or mud wrestling matches when you tune into WWE these days.

Instead, you will get ladder matches, last woman standing matches, and even Hell in a Cell matches featuring some of the finest athletes the world has ever seen. That they are female changes nothing. They still strive to be the very best at what they do.

No longer an embarrassment, afterthought, or sideshow, the women's division in WWE has undergone an evolution which emphasizes ability and presence more than sex appeal. These wrestlers are regularly compared to their male counterparts in the most flattering of ways. Now, with an all-women PPV set to take place, it is time for us to ask the question; Who are the future legends of women's wrestling?

Here are seven women who might fit the bill.

#1 Bayley

She may not fit the bill of a glamorous diva of yesteryear, but Bayley is definitely a fine representative of modern women's wrestling.

Tenacious, cheerful, and downright wholesome, Bayley managed to win over the WWE Universe with her heart and presence as much as her in-ring skills which are top tier. Skilled in a variety of wrestling styles from mat techniques to suplexes, Bayley is perhaps the best example of a pure wrestler the women's division has ever seen. One day, she will be spoken of as a legend.

#2 Ember Moon

The Houston native and Booker T protege is like an anime character come to life from her colorful hair and contacts to her superhero inspired ring gear to her gravity-defying leaps.

Ember Moon can beat you standing up with her stiff strikes, or she can wrestle a submission style, but she's at her best when sailing off the ropes and twisting her tight body into devastating aerial attacks.

Ember Moon's style, panache, and dazzling in-ring style all spell out future legend in our book.

