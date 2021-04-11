7 Wrestlers who have fought serious health issues.

In the zany, often surreal world of sports entertainment, there are two kinds of medical issues that occur.

The first, and thankfully most common, are 'kayfabe' in nature, which means that the athletes are in effect faking their various maladies. Cowboy Bob Orton once wore a cast for over two years after legit breaking his arm because it made such a great weapon, and Luke Gallows used to have a mental disorder that left him catatonic and drooling--until a ring bell turned him into a redneck smashing machine.

The other kind of medical issue is, most unfortunately, all too real. WCW fans remember when Diamond Dallas Page had his ribs taped for a long time because the constant wear and tear of wrestling wouldn't let them heal properly. And who can forget when Vince McMahon tore BOTH his quads just storming into the ring?

The world of professional wrestling is an unforgiving one where injuries make or break the careers of superstars. There are plenty of talent who are just waiting for the right moment to take the limited number of spots available at the top of the perch and injuries more or less make it impossible to rejoin the gautlet with the same rigour.

Sometimes the greatest foe a wrestler faces isn't their opponent, but a medical condition that takes every bit of their being to overcome. Here are seven wrestlers who have struggled with serious health issues.

#1 The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar

The medical condition he has struggled with: Diverticulitis--A formation of abscesses within the large intestine that can cause painful swelling, and if left untreated can cause intestinal ruptures which can lead to death.

Brock Lesnar is perhaps the biggest crossover star in combat sports history. After spending years as a highly decorated amateur wrestler, Brock joined the WWE and went on to dominate it in a similar fashion. Eventually he grew tired of the long road schedule and switched to MMA--where he was more successful than anyone could have imagined, defeating veteran fighters with ease and capturing the UFC Heavyweight title.

However, Diverticulitis nearly ended not only his career, but his life. According to Brock Lesnar's surgery team, he likely had been suffering from the condition for years, including time he spent fighting in the Octagon. After a recurrence of the disease, one of his opponents, Alistair Overeem, cowardly attacked Brock's midsection, knowing it to be a weak point.

Lesnar was able to return to pro wrestling, and even the UFC, though anyone can tell that the monster has become a man--a formidable man, of course.

Lesner remains WWE's most feared superstar despite his shortcomings health-wise and continues to dominate opponents in the ring.

