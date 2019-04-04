8 Reasons why Jim Ross signing with All Elite Wrestling is a very big deal.

Boomer Sooner! Someone break out the barbecue sauce, because good old JR is officially on the AEW announce team! Here are eight reasons why this is a huge deal for both AEW and wrestling fans.

Jim Ross, aka "Good old JR" has signed a three year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Sixty Seven years ago in Oklahoma, our world was given a gift.

The gift of James William Ross, better known to wrestling fans as Good Old JR. When you grow up in Oklahoma, there are three things that absolutely define your existence; Football, farming, and professional wrestling.

Many people don't know that Jim Ross almost missed out on an announce career because he was an athlete. He played baseball, football, and was a four year letter man on his basketball team. Jim Ross was also Student Body president.

As if he weren't busy enough being a three sport athlete and a burgeoning politician, Ross was also heavily involved in the Future Farmers of America. He even won a state speech championship from the organization.

Ross would gravitate towards sports commentary while in college, which turned out to be valuable experience. He wound up working for the NWA as an announce talent, and his smooth delivery and speaking skills made him rise quickly through the ranks.

He became the senior announcer for Jim Crockett productions, and continued in that role when Ted Turner purchased JCP and turned it into WCW. However, future WCW Vice president Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross did not get along, and when Bischoff was promoted ahead of him, good old JR asked for his release from the company.

Jim Ross would then become the voice of WWE, modifying his announce style to add more bombast and raw emotion. He spent twenty years calling some of the biggest events in pro wrestling history with the company, until Vince McMahon took him off of announce duties, allegedly for being too old.

But while WWE was done with him, Jim Ross was not done with wrestling. He leased out his golden voice to NJPW and boxing events, and WWE has called him back for special occasions such as the Mae Young Classic and the anniversary of Raw.

Now, Jim Ross has signed with the fledgling AEW promotion, in what is said to be the most lucrative announce contract in wrestling history. Here are eight reasons why AEW snagging Jim Ross is a very big deal.

Reason #1: Jim Ross is more experienced than any other broadcaster in pro wrestling.

Jim Ross during his days with the NWA promotion.

Jim Ross has been calling matches for literally longer than many fans have been watching sports entertainment, or even been alive!

Just think about the wealth of experience he brings to All Elite Wrestling. Jim Ross has seen promotions come and go. He has seen the meteoric rise of WCW, some of which he experienced first hand, and the terrible crash that followed. He's seen how the business has changed from clusters of regional promotions to consolidated big federations.

Given all of the ways that pro wrestling has evolved, it's hard to find a man who has experienced more of it than Jim Ross.

