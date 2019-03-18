AAA Rey de Reyes 2019: 3 best matches from the PPV

Rey de Reyes was the first great event of 2019 for AAA

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held the twenty-third edition of Rey de Reyes on March 16, 2018 at the Acropolis Arena in Puebla, Mexico. This was the first major event of the year for AAA, which has as its most important event Triplemania, whose twenty-seventh edition will take place on August 3.

The show consisted of eight matches where three of the company's seven titles were in dispute. The biggest surprise of the night was the appearance of The Young Bucks, who became the new AAA World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Lucha Brothers in a completely unexpected main event. While the presence of AEW's Cody Rhodes had been announced at this event, the appearance of the Jackson brothers was an absolute surprise for the fans.

The Rey de Reyes 2019 match consisted of an elimination match with the participation of nine wrestlers. The winner was Aero Star, who reached the end of the match and eliminated Laredo Kid to be crowned champion and become a creditor of the traditional sword that is awarded to the winner of this match.

In a show of this magnitude, almost all the matches were up to the circumstances, but only a few will be remembered over the months. Here are the three best matches of AAA Rey de Reyes 2019.

#3. La Mascara, Killer Kross & Jeff Jarrett vs. Psycho Clown, Maximo & Mamba

Psycho Clown.

The fifth match of the night consisted of a Six Man Tag Team Cage Match. Psycho Clown, Maximo & Mamba defeated La Mascara, Killer Kross & Jeff Jarrett. To win there were no pinfalls or submissions. To win they had to get the three members out of the cage before their rivals.

The story behind this match is certainly complex and has not come to an end. La Mascara rebelled before his own family and has decided to wage a war against his cousins (Psycho Clown and Maximo) and his uncle (Brazo de Plata), who was in ringside during the match. To carry out his purposes, La Mascara counted on the help of Killer Kross and Jeff Jarrett. Both Kross and Jarrett are two of the most hated American heels in Mexico

This Cage Match was a very violent duel that included the use of chairs, metal trays and tables. Jarrett also used a guitar to attack his rivals. One of these attacks caused Maximo to bleed. Precisely Jarrett was the first to leave the cage. He made fun of Marisela Peña (president of AAA) and Brazo de Plata, whom he tried to attack. Psycho Clown aided his father, chased Jarrett away and returned to the ring.

After the exit of Mamba, La Mascara and Kross regained control of the match. Kross executed several suplexes, while La Mascara punished his rivals using chairs. La Mascara tried to break the mask of Psycho Clown and made him bleed.

The next to leave the cage was Killer Kross, who left at the request of La Mascara, who preferred to finish his cousins by himself. La Mascara proceeded to throw Psycho Clown to a table using a catapult. Maximo recovered and escaped quickly from the cage. Finally, La Mascara and Psycho Clown were face-to-face in the ring.

Psycho Clown was exhausted and La Mascara took advantage of this to remove his mask. Psycho Clown couldn’t continue the match unmasked, but quickly Maximo gave him a new mask from outside the cage. Psycho Clown recovered and with a big ovation from the audienc,e he started the counterattack that culminated in a Powerbomb to La Mascara on a table.

Finally, Psycho Clown left the cage and gave the victory to his team. The celebration was gigantic not only for having defended the honor of his family, but also because he is the most popular wrestler of AAA.

