AEW Dynamite lands extended TV deal and a second show with TNT

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST

AEW Dynamite is here to stay

All Elite Wrestling's television show, AEW Dynamite, announced an extended TV deal with the parent company of TNT, WarnerMedia.

AEW's initial contract was announced on May 25, 2019, but their extended deal will have the Wednesday night show run on TNT through 2023.

The following is an excerpt from the press release issued regarding the extended TV deal and new show:

Pasadena, January 15, 2020 – WarnerMedia announced today an expanded relationship with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the groundbreaking new wrestling league that has already redefined wrestling with resounding success after only a few months. WarnerMedia has extended their deal for AEW: DYNAMITE, a top 20 new cable unscripted series, through 2023. In addition, the parties have agreed to launch another night of AEW action, offering more of the fans’ favorite wrestlers, with a second show straight-to-series.

AEW Dynamite's success on TNT began on the initial episode in October 2019 which brought in nearly 1.5 million viewers. Though live viewership would wane, their DVR numbers bring in nearly 1 million viewers per week, going head to head with WWE's NXT, which began running weekly on USA Network two weeks before AEW's debut episode.

The announcement of the new deal comes just over a year since AEW was officially announced by Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson on their YouTube web series, Being The Elite.