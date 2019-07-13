AEW Fight For The Fallen 2019: Predictions

AEW's third show takes place this Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

As All Elite Wrestling builds to not only its All Out PPV in August and its weekly TV show in the Fall, the new promotion will stay at the forefront of our minds with its next show, Fight for the Fallen.

With all proceeds benefiting the victims of gun violence, regardless of outcomes of the matches, the show is a success.

Any time wrestling helps out the community and/or society without making loads of money, it reminds us that that these are more than simply performers.

But since AEW is a wrestling promotion, the show is obviously about building to its next biggest show, All Out.

Chris Jericho is not booked for a match but will make an appearance 'with a live mic'. Who will he blast with his time and will that be the only interaction he has at the show? His opponent at All Out, Adam Page, has a dynamite match up with Kip Sabian.

As each day has passed this week, AEW announced another match or appearance from wrestlers. Bea Priestly will make her in-ring debut for the company as will many others.

Since this is the last show before All Out, there could be any number of storylines that are continued or jump-started. With that being said, here are predictions for Fight for the Fallen.

The Buy-In - Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss

Both wrestlers make their in-ring debuts at Fight for the Fallen.

Avalon accompanied Leva Bates to the ring during her match with Allie at Fyter Fest, so now at Fight for the Fallen, the roles will be reversed. Bates will be shushing people from outside of the ring while Avalon will try to keep a debuting Sonny Kiss in check with shushes from inside the ring.

Hopefully for Avalon, he won't be wrestling in a sweater and slacks. It will probably be hot in the arena, so that would be uncomfortable. Both men are giving us a first taste of how they'll be presented 'in the ring', and usually when two stars are debuting against each other, neither one can suffer a loss.

But since Avalon and Bates are being used as comedic devices initially, they'll likely be taking their fair share of losses early on. Kiss is a charismatic and talented young wrestler in his own right and this will likely be a showcase for him.

Prediction - Sonny Kiss wins

