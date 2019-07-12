AEW Fight for the Fallen - 5 Possible finishes for Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 57 // 12 Jul 2019, 14:18 IST

Omega and CIMA get to make good on the partnership between AEW and OWE.

Kenny Omega was very adamant about working with promotions from Asia when recruiting stars to All Elite Wrestling. One of those companies that has a working agreement with All Elite Wrestling is Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, or OWE.

CIMA is the President of the company and much like Omega, the Young Bucks and Cody are all active wrestlers and Executive VPs in AEW. At Fyter Fest, CIMA was victorious against SCU's Christopher Daniels whereas Omega and the Bucks toppled the Lucha Brothers and the Laredo Kid.

Omega, however, is yet to pick up his first win in a singles match in AEW. He will need a win before All Out next month and Fight for the Fallen is the last show before then. With that being the case, does that still mean that both competitors can't come out of the match looking strong? Here are five possible outcomes for the match between Kenny Omega and CIMA at Fight for the Fallen.

#5 Kenny Omega wins by DQ

An unsatisfying win for Omega by DQ is a potential outcome.

There is a very huge, looming absence of a particular Superstar who made a huge splash at Double or Nothing. Jon Moxley debuted at the end of the event to attack both Chris Jericho and Omega.

'The Best Bout Machine' returned the favor at Fyter Fest, attacking Moxley after he defeated Joey Janela in the main event of the card. The attack went all over the stage and arena, and when everything was said and done, Omega came out of his ongoing feud with the former WWE Superstar on top.

Since he actually has a match at the show and Moxley does not, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the former Dean Ambrose showed up to wreak some havoc. It would continue the feud and it would leave the fans wanting more. They would also have us wondering just who is going to come out on top next month.

Moxley will show up and he could decide to interject himself into the match at some point. He could attack Omega, thus giving Kenny the win by DQ. While that would hurt CIMA and not Omega, it is something that could happen.

