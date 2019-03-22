×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: All Elite Wrestling holding out for a huge TV deal

Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
402   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:11 IST

Cody is not worried
Cody is not worried

What's the story?

While a TV deal for All Elite Wrestling has been rumored for months, it looks they are holding out for a good one.

AEW seems to be making important strategic moves to ensure their success going forward.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling or AEW was announced back in January. The upstart promotion funded by Shahid Khan and Tony Khan announced the signings of The Elite which include Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, The Lucha Bros., PAC, and living WWE Legend Chris Jericho.

Wrestling fans are excited about the potential that AEW has to offer. Most believe that WWE was at its best when it had real competition in WCW. The Monday night wars were a boom time for pro-wrestling, and many fans would be excited if that happened again.

The heart of the matter

As first reported by Wrestling Inc via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer radio, All Elite Wrestling is reportedly in no rush to sign any specific contract. Meltzer also says talks are ongoing and nothing has fallen apart.

On the flip side, AEW may be holding out for something big that will not enhance the company's reputation but also put them on firm strategic ground. Meltzer also noted that a decision would come sooner rather than later.

Meltzer also said that streaming options are also on the table, especially with regards to AEW Double or Nothing. This will enhance the accessibility of the viewing audience at home.

Cody Rhodes had this to say, on the Wrestling Inc.'s own WINCLY Podcast when claiming any potential deal will be a game-changer in the professional wrestling industry.

I can't talk about it but I know that I was quoted as saying - not by you guys - that, 'A TV deal was not important.' And I think that in the context I was speaking, I was talking about how important social media and do-it-yourself brands are compared to the traditional TV median.
Advertisement

What's next?

AEW Double or Nothing will be held at the MGM Grand arena on May 25, 2019, in Paradise, Nevada.

Who will be the official broadcast partner of AEW? Comment below

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling)
Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
AEW Rumors: AEW fielding two huge television deal offers
RELATED STORY
All Elite Wrestling News: Company signs former Impact Wrestling Champion
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Interesting update on Goldberg signing with All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why AEW is a Huge Gamechanger for the Wrestling Business
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Kenny Omega siding with All Elite Wrestling over WWE
RELATED STORY
All Elite Wrestling - Everything We Know So Far
RELATED STORY
AEW News: All Elite Wrestling announces details of Fight For The Fallen show
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Could Worry Vince McMahon In Competition With AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: The Elite invades independent wrestling promotion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us