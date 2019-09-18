AEW News: Brackets for Tag Team Tournament revealed

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 18 Sep 2019, 08:09 IST

Wrestling Bracketology

One of the storylines that has permeated each of All Elite Wrestling's prior events has been the upcoming Tag Team Tournament to crown the promotion's inaugural Tag Team Champions.

The brackets and match-ups for the tournament have been revealed after a post today on Facebook.

Match-ups

The first showdown in the tournament takes place on October 9th in Boston when the Young Bucks take on the upstart team, Private Party. That winner will face whomever prevails in the October 16th match in Philadelphia between Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) and the Lucha Brothers.

Also taking place in Philadelphia will be a first-round match between Ring of Honor veterans Best Friends and SCU.

Which two members of SCU have not been determined as of this writing, but Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky have represented the group in tag team matches at various AEW events.

Earned the bye

At both Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen, matches were held in which the winners received the right at All Out to battle for a first-round bye in the tournament. At the event, the Dark Order prevailed over Best Friends, earning a trip straight to the semifinals. They'll be awaiting the winner of a match between former opponents Best Friends and SCU on October 23 in Pittsburgh.

The other semifinals match will also take place in Pittsburgh as the Young Bucks/Private Party winner will face the Lucha Brothers/Jurassic Express winner on October 23. In regards to the finals, the bracket reveals that they will take place on the October 30th show on TNT in Charleston.

So who will come out on top with the belts in hand? Because the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers have battled each other several times this year, it isn't likely that they will square off once more in a potential semifinals tilt.

Or if they just love fighting each other, perhaps they will. But in order to push the rest of the teams in AEW, one of those teams should not advance in the tournament. How that happens is debatable, but LAX did attack both teams at All Out and could come into play somehow once they are off of Impact Wrestling programming.

