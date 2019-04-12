AEW News: Huge six-man tag team match involving Kenny Omega and Pac confirmed for Fyter Fest

Pac and Omega will share the ring under the AEW banner for the very first time

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed a star-studded six-man tag team match for their upcoming Fyter Fest event in June.

AEW stars Kenny Omega and Pac will cross paths for the first time, as The Elite is set to team up to face the trio of Pac and The Lucha Brothers.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling are set to host their first ever show on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is set to host Double or Nothing featuring some of the best talents from all around the globe.

The likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Britt Baker, and Cody Rhodes will feature on the show. Double or Nothing certainly promises to be another landmark event in the world of Professional Wrestling, as AEW simultaneously prepares for their upcoming events as well.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling and CEO Gaming are all set to co-host a grand wrestling and gaming event by the name of Fyter Fest in the month of June.

As announced by AEW on Twitter, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks - the original Elite trio - will team up for the first time under the AEW banner and battle it out against the trio of Pac, Penta, and Fenix.

Penta and Fenix will be challenging for their recently lost AAA Lucha Libre Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing in their match against The Young Bucks and it looks like the two teams are likely to continue their feud heading into Fyter Fest.

As far as Omega and Pac are concerned, a singles match between the two men in the near future is inevitable.

#FyterFest #AEW x @CEOGaming

Saturday, June 29th, 2019 #DaytonaBeach

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs Pac & the Lucha Bros

Tickets on sale early May - https://t.co/Zenw0xPAgL pic.twitter.com/5yTPdv9XH3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2019

What's next?

AEW and CEO Gaming's Fyter Fest will take place on the 29th of June, 2019 at Daytona Beach.

