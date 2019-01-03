AEW News: The Elite to hold event rally in Jacksonville, Florida near SmackDown Live

All Elite Wrestling's Second Big Announcement

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has the attention of the entire wrestling world and the key members of the company plan to make a big announcement next week.

The Elite will host a rally on January 8 at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida - a stadium within walking distance of where SmackDown Live will air.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks officially announced the creation of AEW on New Year's Day and their inaugural event, Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan, co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will serve as the president of the company while Rhodes and The Young Bucks will serve as executive vice presidents.

The heart of the matter

The following are excerpts from the press release created by Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of AEW:

JACKSONVILLE, FL, (January 3, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite, today announced plans for a special DOUBLE OR NOTHING event rally in Jacksonville, FL. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 5pm ET outside TIAA Bank Field in Parking Lot J (near Gate 1, adjacent to the TV compound).

The rally is on the heels of the unveiling earlier this week of DOUBLE OR NOTHING, the inaugural event under the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) banner. Keeping in true The Elite fashion, attendees can expect the unexpected as the rally will showcase the true spirit of wrestling entrepreneurialism and feature special guests, inside info and limited edition merchandise.

Fans can also watch the event rally live on the “Being The Elite” YouTube channel, as well as @AEWrestling (Twitter)/TheYoungBucks (Facebook), @TheBrandiRhodes (Instagram), and can interact socially at #AEW.

The TIAA Bank Field is a few minutes away from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena where SmackDown will be broadcasting from. The Elite's rally will start two hours before SmackDown, which will give fans plenty of time to attend both events if they choose to.

What's next?

The last time the members of The Elite held an event close to WWE was in 2017 when The Bullet Club "invaded" Monday Night Raw, but there was no company being announced then.

With AEW gaining a lot of attention, the significance of this rally won't be lost on the WWE.

