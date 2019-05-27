AEW/NJPW News: Top NJPW Champion praises Double or Nothing

Kazuchika Okada

What's the story?

During last night's historic AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada shared his thoughts regarding All Elite Wrestling's debut show, as the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter and posted a very interesting message.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, Kazuchika Okada regained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the historic NJPW/ROH co-produced G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden, as 'The Rainmaker' defeated his former CHAOS stablemate and current Bullet Club star, Jay White, en route to capturing his fifth IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Okada, having lost his title to Kenny Omega at last year's Dominion 6.9 show, eventually went on a series of losses to some of NJPW's top stars. However, the CHAOS front-runner eventually got back on track when he won this year's New Japan Cup and eventually went on to beat White for the IWGP Heavyweight Title at MSG.

'The Rainmaker' also competed at the inaugural All In show, which was produced by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks last year at the Sears Center.

The heart of the matter

At tonight's AEW: Double or Nothing show, the duo of Trent and Chuck Taylor- collectively known as The Best Friends - defeated the team of Angelico and Jack Evans in a classic tag team match.

As noted during the match, the team of Trent and Taylor shared a classic Best Friends hug in the middle of the ring, as the camera panned out in traditional "Kazuchika Okada Rainmaker style", paying a little tribute to the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion in the process.

The champ himself later took to Twitter and confirmed that he had his eyes on AEW: Double or Nothing and claimed that he is certainly proud of his former CHAOS stablemate Trent.

Thank you. I was watching #AEWDoN I’m proud of you big Trent. https://t.co/yNRnZKiMh2 — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) May 26, 2019

Trent and Chuckie T replied to their former CHAOS leader with the following tweets as well:

Miss you little Kazu — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) May 26, 2019

What's next?

Kazuchika Okada is currently preparing himself to go one-on-one against the evergreen Chris Jericho, who was victorious in the main event of Double or Nothing against Kenny Omega. Jericho now will challenge for Okada's IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Dominion 6.9.