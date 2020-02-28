AEW Revolution: 5 possible finishes for Omega/Hangman Page vs. the Young Bucks

The Elite will meet and it will certainly be a treat.

The dissension that has engulfed the Elite over the last few months will come to a head at All Elite Wrestling's Revolution PPV. The Young Bucks earned a AEW Tag Team title shot by way of winning a tag team battle royale last week.

As time has passed over the last few months, Hangman Page has seemed to drift further and further away from his group of friends. Instead, he's instead turned to drinking and celebrating with the fans. It isn't a heel turn but rather a good guy acting differently than he has been previously perceived by his friends in the Elite. It has added some layers to his character as well as some seeds of dissension in the group that helped form AEW.

When AEW formed, many felt that it would only be a matter of time before the Young Bucks won the AEW Tag Team titles. Instead, a different team from the Elite would be the team to capture the gold, Omega and Page. The dynamic has been kept level as both teams are faces and have backed each other up when confronted by heel tag teams. Could that be something that changes this Saturday?

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is likely with this match - it should deliver some memorable spots. Whichever team wins will obviously deserve it, but another big question surrounding the showdown is if someone will turn heel. It doesn't need to happen, but seeds have been planted over the weeks on Dynamite and Being the Elite. So who will win and how will they get there? Here are five possible finishes for the AEW Tag Team title match between Kenny Omega/Hangman Page versus the Young Bucks.

#5 Hangman Page and Kenny Omega win clean

Omega and Page

Omega and the Bucks will surely enter the match with the purest of intentions. They're friends in and out of the ring and have been respectable of each other when facing off against each other in AEW.

Page has followed the rules but has been nonchalant about caring about the pre-match and post-match festivities. He's there to pick up a win and drink beer in no particular order. I expect all but Page to try and keep things civil among the friends. If they do, then one team will likely pick up a clean victory after a crazy, spot-filled contest.

Since the duo of Hangman and Omega just recently won the titles a month ago on the Jericho Cruise, it would be a little strange for them to lose them so soon. Depending on the expected fall out from this match, and if anything big happens storyline-wise, Page and Omega could pick up a clean win.

