AEW Rumors: Jim Ross To Sign Multi-Million Dollar Contract With AEW

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
838   //    08 Mar 2019, 07:18 IST


Image result for jim ross wwe career
Jim Ross is leaving the company when his contract expires the end of the month

What's The Story?

It was reported by TMZ that beloved WWE commentator Jim Ross is leaving the company when his contract expires the end of the month. During his podcast, he hinted at leaving WWE as he wants to explore other opportunities.

In Case You Didn't Know

Ross began his career with WWE in 1993 along with Bobby Heenan and called matches for stars including Macho Man Randy Savage and Gorilla Monsoon.

He eventually became the voice of Raw and SmackDown and became a crowd favorite while calling matches for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He took a brief leave from the company and did commentating for New Japan Pro Wrestling and even lent his voice to professional boxing in 2015 for a couple of years before returning in 2017 to cover the Roman Reigns and Undertaker match and partaking in the Raw 25th-anniversary show.

The Heart of the Matter

According to Rajah.com, Ross may be signing with new promotion All Elite Wrestling following his leave the end of the month.

Though that deal is not set in stone, this can be a possibility as during his interview with TMZ he talks about how he can still perform the task as a commentator even at 67-years-old.

"I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play, and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility," he said.

Though his departure from the company has said to be mutual, Ross mentioned that other people within the company wanted him gone but doesn't mention who they were.

What's Next?

It is unclear if Ross will take a position at AEW or possibly return to commentary roles at New Japan or other companies. Rest assure, he won't be out of a job for long.

Ross contract is set to expire March 29.



