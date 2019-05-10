AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling television deal to be announced next week

Coming to a screen near you?

What's the story?

According to sources from TheWrap.com, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has all but closed a fall television deal with a major network, and it will be officially announced next week.

In case you didn't know...

A new professional wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, was announced in January by Cody and the Young Bucks, who would serve as executive vice presidents. Kenny Omega, who became a free agent after his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired at the end of January, would later join them as another EVP.

All Elite Wrestling announced that the promotion would be run by Tony Khan as president and would be backed financially by his father, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. Negotiations to bring the promotion to television would begin soon after these announcements.

With the Khans having extensive connections in the televised sports field, it was expected that the promotion would be able to land a good deal, and now, it seems like it has.

The heart of the matter

Reportedly, All Elite Wrestling has "virtually" closed a deal with TNT, the former home of WCW Nitro. Though the financial terms of the deal aren't expected to be announced given AEW's status as a private company, it appears that the company will begin weekly episodic television broadcasting on the TNT network this fall.

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling and TNT appear set to officially announce the partnership an hour before WarnerMedia's portion of the upfront event next Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, with Tony Khan and other key personnel in attendance. WarnerMedia is the parent company of TNT, and the annual upfront event at the Garden is usually where networks announce their coming fall lineups.

All Elite Wrestling will hold its maiden event, Double or Nothing, on Saturday, May 25th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.