AEW Rumors: Kenny Omega siding with All Elite Wrestling over WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
91   //    08 Jan 2019, 07:00 IST

AEW may have just made a huge move in bringing on the Cleaner
AEW may have just made a huge move in bringing on the Cleaner

What's the story?

Kenny Omega is the hottest free agent on the market right now. At least, he was, but he might have already signed on with AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Wrestle Kingdom 13 was Kenny Omega's final night with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former leader of Bullet Club lost his IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at the event and has since left the company.

Since then, the wrestling world has been wondering where Omega would join next. Many have been anticipating the day where he would join the WWE, and it's been reported that the company has definitely tried their best to bring him on board, offering him some pretty impressive contracts. However, there is another contender for Omega, and though that company hasn't even had their first show yet, they could find themselves taking some of the WWE's biggest prospects.

Kenny Omega's Elite buddies Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks started their own wrestling promotion recently called All Elite Wrestling. Some impressive names have already signed on with the company, most recently SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian). However, AEW may have just won the bidding war over Omega.

The heart of the matter

BodySlam.net writer Cassidy Haynes has reported that one of his sources has spoken with Kenny Omega. When Haynes asked his source if he stated whether he was joining WWE or AEW, he said:

Well Kenny is going AEW.. Yeah. He literally just told me.

What's next?

For now, we're holding this to a rumor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Kenny Omega join The Elite in AEW. Not only would he be working with his friends, but the company has the money behind them to compete with the WWE and Vince McMahon, thanks to the president of the organization, Tony Khan, who is a billionaire and owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League.

With backing like that, AEW may be able to compete with the WWE in any bidding war that takes place.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
