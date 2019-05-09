AEW/WWE News: WWE veteran officially signs with All Elite Wrestling

Jerry Lynn (left) at the WWE Performance Center

What's the story?

We are just weeks away from All Elite Wrestling's first ever show, Double or Nothing, and in the lead up to the historic event, AEW has now announced the signing of yet another industry veteran in the form of Jerry Lynn.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWF superstar Jerry Lynn is a retired Professional Wrestler best known for his work with ECW and Ring of Honor. Lynn, over the course of his career, has worked with the likes of WCW, TNA, WWF, and ROH and has won several notable championships in the process.

Lynn is a former ECW Champion and also held the ROH World Championship on a solitary occasion. The 55-year-old is a former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion as well and retired from the business on 23rd March, 2013, exactly 25 years after his career began.

The heart of the matter

In the build-up to AEW's Double or Nothing show, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Tony Khan, and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling team have indeed lined up one of the most talented rosters of all time.

Featuring superstars such as Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Pac, Jimmy Havoc, and Allie, AEW has now announced the signing of Pro Wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn, who will be working as a coach for the promotion. Lynn now joins the likes of B.J. Whitmer and Billy Gunn in the list of backstage personnel for AEW.

Lynn himself took to Twitter to comment on his signing with AEW:

I’m privileged to be a part of AEW!!! https://t.co/P2FCfa1dTh — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) May 9, 2019

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling will host their first-ever show Double or Nothing on the 25th of May in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Arena. The show will feature several unique matches including a Wrestle Kingdom 12 rematch between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega and a AAA World Tag Team Championship rematch between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers.