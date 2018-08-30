ALL IN Match Predictions

ALL IN takes place this weekend

This coming Saturday, the 1st September 2018, Cody Rhodes and company present the biggest independent wrestling card of all time, ALL IN.

Hailing from wrestling hot bed, Chicago, ALL IN has sold out all 10,000 seats at the Sears Centre; something many in wrestling thought could never be done.

There are ten matches on the historic card. Here are my predictions for the winners and losers at this huge event.

Over Budget Battle Royal (Pre-show)

Punishment Martinez will participate in the Over Budget Battle Royal

At the time of writing (August 30), the Battle Royal had 11 announced participants.

A match to determine the number one contender for the Ring of Honor World Championship; this is the perfect choice for the pre-show to hook a paying audience.

With a babyface, Jay Lethal as Champion, one would expect a heel to win this match.

Therefore Punishment Martinez, the reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion should be the favorite.

Prediction: Punishment Martinez (last eliminating Colt Cabana)

The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) vs So Cal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (Pre-show)

The Briscoes ready for action at ALL IN

Another excellent choice for the pre-show to grab the audience is a match-up between reigning Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, The Briscoe Brothers and the exciting team of Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

One would expect this match to be a fast-paced hard-hitting encounter, full of athletic and impactful moves.

As the more experienced and substantially more over team, it's hard to see anything else other than a dominating Briscoes' victory in this one.

Prediction: The Briscoe Brothers

Joey Janela vs Hangman Page - Chicago Street Fight

Adam "Hangman" Page

Joey Janela has made his name in the smaller independent promotions such as CZW and PWG and has a huge opportunity for a career boost in a high profile match at ALL IN with the eyes of the world watching.

However, there should be only one winner.

Adam Page is one of the hottest commodities outside of WWE right now.

A member of the astonishingly hot Bullet Club act, the 27-year-old Page likely has a greater chance of success in WWE than his brothers in arms, which is why he should have his arm raised at the conclusion of this encounter.

This has the potential to be one of the matches of the night.

Prediction: Adam "Hangman" Page

