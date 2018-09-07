ALL IN News: Marty Scurll opens up on the controversy surrounding him and All In going over the time limit

Soumik Datta

Marty Scurll has responded to the critics

What's the story?

During a recent interview with Prime Time with Sean Mooney podcast, Bullet Club star Marty Scurll spoke about the certain controversy that was seemingly surrounding him and his All In opponent Kazuchika Okada, as the two men went over the time limit during their singles match-up.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded All In pay-per-view, 'The Villain' Marty Scurll competed in one of the three high-profile singles matches of the evening as he went toe-to-toe with 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada for the very first time in his career.

After a back-and-forth contest, Scurll eventually failed to defeat the mighty Okada, who earned a somewhat hard-fought win over the former in the co-main event of the evening.

Despite a tremendous match between the two, there is no surprise to the fact that Okada and Scurll eventually went over the time limit, which led to a rushed main event featuring The Golden Elite and the team of Bandido, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero.

The heart of the matter

Marty Scurll noted that following the conclusion of All In, several people apparently claimed that Scurll's bout with Okada apparently went 14 minutes over, however, that was not the case to be as it was the entire show that eventually went 14 minutes over. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Normally I don't like to reveal the curtain back too much, but in this case I will. [My match] went a minute over. People were saying like 14 minutes over. No, the show ran 14 minutes over. A bunch of the other matches went over."

In addition, it was also noted by Scurll that by the time he was scheduled to face Okada, the show was already running-off schedule and there are times when the producer of the show decides to take out certain elements of the match. However, as far as All In was concerned, co-producer Nick Jackson did not want any sort of omissions from any of the particular matches.

"Before I went out [Nick] Jackson said to me and Okada, 'Guys whatever you do, don't cut anything. Just do whatever you do. Even if we go dark tonight, it's fine. Just do what you gotta do."

What's next?

Marty Scurll is currently in contention to win back the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, as he is all set participate in a four-man tournament with the winner being declared as the new Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

Scurll will be facing arch-rival Will Ospreay at Fighting Spirit Unleashed on the 30th of September.