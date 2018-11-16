×
Austin and Styles to square off at Collision Course

16 Nov 2018

Two of the top female wrestlers in the UK are getting ready to rumble in Keighley.

Lana Austin and Lizzy Styles will square off in a hard-hitting contest at NGW Collision Course at the town’s Victoria Hall on Sunday, November 25.

Austin and Styles are two of the UK’s very best in a rapidly-growing women's division and their must-see clash is just one of the mouthwatering bouts on offer for grapple fans in Keighley.

NGW Champion Justin Sysum will headline the event when he defends his title against former champ ‘The Showstealer’ Nathan Cruz.

Sysum defeated Cruz for the belt at Hull City Hall in September on the same day as he captured the WOS Championship in a bout screened on ITV.

The cocky Showstealer is out for revenge and their rematch is bound to be a heated affair.

Also on the Collision Course bill, ex-Love Island star Adam Maxted faces a tough challenge against the massive up-and-comer ‘The Standout’ Lucas Steel.

The tall and powerful Yorkshireman Steel is turning heads all over the UK wrestling scene while the rapidly-improving Maxted was one of the biggest names on the recent Saturday afternoon WOS wrestling series on ITV1.

Another star of the ITV show, popular masked high-flyer and NGW Gen X Champion Robbie X, will be in action against the rugged Conor Renshaw.

The show will also have an international flavour as one of North America’s most exciting new talents, El Phantasmo, will go one-on-one with the brash ‘Superbad’ Kip Sabian.

Doors open at 4 pm and tickets are available from www.ngwuk.com or direct from Keighley Leisure Centre.

 

