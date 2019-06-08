×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: LAX steals the show again, James Mitchell brings an old friend

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
215   //    08 Jun 2019, 13:34 IST

Impact continues to soar with great action from its top tag teams
Impact continues to soar with great action from its top tag teams

Another week, another Impact that doesn't disappoint. The latest installment gave us an incredible Tag Team Championship match, some follow-ups on the stories of Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, Johnny Impact & Rich Swann, and an incredible Knockouts match featuring Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace.

It really was two hours of great programming that left little to be desired. Still, there were a few things that bugged me as Impact went off the air. Overall, though, these minor issues weren't able to outweigh a stellar episode of Impact. And if all I can do is nitpick a show to find something I didn't like, it clearly did something right.

Best #1: A returning Knockout wreaks Havok

In the first thirty minutes of tonight's episode, we saw Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary reignite an old feud. Valkyrie, now the one at the top of the division, looked to crush the hopes of the Demon Assassin, who finally decided to put her eyes on the prize that was taken from her last year.

Valkyrie has stated before that since she only has to defend her Knockouts Championship once every thirty days, she wouldn't be racking up title defenses like her husband Johnny Impact did with the World Title earlier this year.

She recently fulfilled that obligation when she defeated Madison Rayne in a title bout last month. That didn't keep her out of the ring, though, and it didn't take long for her match with Rosemary to heat up. The old rivals connected with their patented offense fast and early. Near the end, it looked like Rosemary was going to knock off the champion with a gogoplata.

However, before she could lock it in, she was interrupted by none other than former Knockouts Champion Jessicka Havok. The Death Machine made quick work of both Rosemary and Valkyrie, leaving them laying as James Mitchell finally freed Su Yung from her chains.

Mitchell is amassing a new stable now, bringing me back to the old days of Impact/TNA where he was terrorizing the then-upstart company with The New Church.

With Su Yung and Havok by his side, who can stop Mitchell?

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Impact Wrestling LAX The Rascalz Wrestling Taya Valkyrie Ace Austin
Advertisement
Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 15 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest Impact Winners & Video Highlights
RELATED STORY
Interview: Ortiz and Homicide continue bitter 'LAX Vs. OGz' feud in explosive Impact interview
RELATED STORY
Impact News: EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky states that he will no longer book Impact Wrestling talent
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest Impact Winners & Video Highlights
RELATED STORY
Impact News: Trey Miguel on incredible nickname, wrestling inspirations, Ultimate-X
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 22 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Matches of WrestleMania 34 Weekend
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: The Lucha Brothers set to be exclusive to AEW in United States
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us