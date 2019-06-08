Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: LAX steals the show again, James Mitchell brings an old friend

Impact continues to soar with great action from its top tag teams

Another week, another Impact that doesn't disappoint. The latest installment gave us an incredible Tag Team Championship match, some follow-ups on the stories of Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, Johnny Impact & Rich Swann, and an incredible Knockouts match featuring Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace.

It really was two hours of great programming that left little to be desired. Still, there were a few things that bugged me as Impact went off the air. Overall, though, these minor issues weren't able to outweigh a stellar episode of Impact. And if all I can do is nitpick a show to find something I didn't like, it clearly did something right.

Best #1: A returning Knockout wreaks Havok

In the first thirty minutes of tonight's episode, we saw Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary reignite an old feud. Valkyrie, now the one at the top of the division, looked to crush the hopes of the Demon Assassin, who finally decided to put her eyes on the prize that was taken from her last year.

Valkyrie has stated before that since she only has to defend her Knockouts Championship once every thirty days, she wouldn't be racking up title defenses like her husband Johnny Impact did with the World Title earlier this year.

She recently fulfilled that obligation when she defeated Madison Rayne in a title bout last month. That didn't keep her out of the ring, though, and it didn't take long for her match with Rosemary to heat up. The old rivals connected with their patented offense fast and early. Near the end, it looked like Rosemary was going to knock off the champion with a gogoplata.

However, before she could lock it in, she was interrupted by none other than former Knockouts Champion Jessicka Havok. The Death Machine made quick work of both Rosemary and Valkyrie, leaving them laying as James Mitchell finally freed Su Yung from her chains.

Mitchell is amassing a new stable now, bringing me back to the old days of Impact/TNA where he was terrorizing the then-upstart company with The New Church.

With Su Yung and Havok by his side, who can stop Mitchell?

