Brett Azar of Young Rock on if he'd want to wrestle

The cast of Young Rock
Lee Walker
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 58 min ago
Feature
Brett Azar portrays The Iron Sheik in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new NBC show Young Rock. The show focuses on Johnson's time growing up in a wrestling family. The stories are told through a future interview where Johnson is running for President.

On Young Rock, many old-school wrestlers appear during Johnson's flashbacks, including his father Rocky Johnson, Andre The Giant, Junkyard Dog, family members The Wild Samoans and The Iron Sheik.

In the final part of SK Wrestling's interview with Brett Azar, he discusses being a professional wrestling fan, owning WWF wrestling buddies as a child and whether or not he'd want to take part in a wrestling match.

Q: Brett Azar, you were a big fan of wrestling prior. Right?

Azar: "Big fan! I mean, I had the wrestling buddies, so I would sleep with Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior. I hated The Iron Sheik, so that was a flip, but doing the research on the guy (Iron Sheik), how great of a person he was, and how great he worked his gimmick for everyone to hate him, that's talent. Respect the legend Baba (in Sheik's voice)."
WWF Wrestling Buddies
Q: I have to ask, with the condition that you're in playing The Iron Sheik on Young Rock, would you ever step into the squared circle?

Azar: "Azar-Sheiky! I would love to! If there's an opportunity, I'm there 100%."
On Brett Azar's Instagram (@brettazar), you can find a variety of photos of the man himself and other castmembers of Young Rock. The one above is a side-by-side comparison of The Iron Sheik's Camel Clutch and Brett Azar's Camel Clutch.

You can watch the full interview with Brett Azar below. Make sure to tune in to Young Rock Tuesday nights at 8pm on NBC.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 18:30 IST
The Rock The Iron Sheik
