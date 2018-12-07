Brian Cage News: Impact Wrestling superstar proposes to his girlfriend in the ring (Video)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 167 // 07 Dec 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Congratulations to both Brian Cage and Melissa Santos!

What's the story?

You know both Brian Cage and Melissa Santos from Lucha Underground. While Cage might have Johnny Impact in his cross-hairs for Impact Wrestling Homecoming next month, he had a surprise for his longtime girlfriend in the ring recently.

Cage proposed to Santos and she said yes, much to the delight of the audience. They broke out in yes chants, making the moment even more special.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Cage is a superstar best known for his stints in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and AAA. He was the former X Division Champion, who cashed in Option C to take on Johnny Impact for the World Championship at Homecoming.

Killer Kross has been a constant figure in this whole equation and nobody knows what role he will play when the men do clash. Melissa Santos is one of the central characters in Lucha Underground and also the resident ring announcer. She has been part of many storylines for the promotion, most notably a romantic angle with Fenix, not long ago.

The heart of the matter

The crowd that was in attendance was just as surprised as Santos was, when Cage popped the question. The whole wrestling community would congratulate the happy couple as they sent out Tweets on this happy occasion:

Melissa Santos sent out a Tweet announcing to the world that she indeed would get married to the former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion. All of us at Sportskeeda send out our congratulations to the couple. May you have many happy years together, as you embark on this new journey in life.

Thank you to all for your warm wishes!!!@MrGMSI_BCage I love you!!! We have been through it all!!😍😍 It's all been worth it. I love u!! NOW LETS GET MARRIED!! — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) December 6, 2018

What's next?

Brian Cage has been one of the most protected guys in the Impact Wrestling roster. There's a big chance that Impact Wrestling will choose to make him the face of the brand at their next pay-per-view. Will Johnny Impact's run come to an early end?

Send out your congratulations to Cage and Santos in the comments below.

Advertisement