Brock Lesnar not scheduled for SummerSlam

Would the Beast defend the Universal title at SummerSlam, or will he will WWE before he does

israellutete777 CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Jun 2018, 12:49 IST

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

According to Dave Melter of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Its been reported for the past several weeks that the current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was expected to defend his title against Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam this August. Lesnar was expected to drop the title at the PPV bur unfortunately this may not happen. Lesnar's match at SummerSlam against Reigns was supposed to be his last match under his current WWE deal and could see him leave the company once again.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 last year to capture the WWE Universal championship and defended it to the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns etc

The Beast was originally supposed to drop the title at Wrestlemania this year during his match against Roman Reigns but plans were changed during the match when Reigns failed to connect with the crowd. Brock has been universal champion for a record-setting 439 days and was rumored to have his next match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the story

The Beast Brock Lesnar last defended the universal championship against Roman Reigns in a controversial match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that it is likely that Lesnar will drop the title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, though it is not yet a done deal.

In addition, Vince McMahon has yet to confirm Lesnar for the SummerSlam event at all. Lesnar isn’t even scheduled for any upcoming WWE dates either at the moment, which is odd given he’s the top champion on RAW. Lesnar is reportedly aware of this and, and as of a few days ago WWE officials have yet to confirm a return for The Beast.

Since Lesnar would not be competing at the upcoming Money in the Bank event, defending the title at one of the 'big four' paper-views would be more reasonable, as the beast makes most of his appearances at WWE's biggest events.

It was noted that unless something would change during the next couple of days, it is still too early to say whether Brock would make another WWE appearance at this point, as there are still no plans for him to make an appearance. There is still a bit of more time before SummerSlam, and plans might soon change.

Source: Sescoops.com, RingSideNews.com

What's next?

Lesnar at UFC 200

With rumours of his WWE contact expiring soon, the former UFC Heavyweight champion has expressed an interest in returning to the hexagon and signing a contract with the UFC. With the Money in the Bank briefcase being on the line this Sunday and rumours of a potential Dean Ambrose return, its safe to say that we might see a new universal champion soon.

Author's take

The universal championship was supposed to be the most prestigous title on Raw, but having a part-timer as champion has only damaged the title's prestige and there are more superstars on Raw that are more worthy of being a better champion than Brock Lesnar. Brock has done nothing for the title but made it meaningless and the only way the title could return to its glory is when it is in the hands of a fighting champion.