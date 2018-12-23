Chris Masters, Ho Ho Lun, Kc Spinelli and Sylvester Lefort at Ring of Pakistan show in Pakistan

More than 15 pro wrestlers across the globe took part in the event

On December 9th, 2018, Ring of Pakistan held a pro wrestling show at Alhamra Cultural Complex in LAHORE (PAKISTAN). More then 15 pro wrestlers across the globe took part in it such as Chris Masters, Ho Ho Lun, Sylvester Lefort (Tom La Ruffa), Kc Spinelli and many more.

Here was the card :

First match : Bernard Vandamme def Tango Tim Wylie

Second match :

Triple Threat Match: Ludovic Vaillant def Red Scorpion & Ho Ho Lun

Third Match: Kc Spinelli def Mila Smidt

Fourth Match: Tiny Iron def Crater

Fifth Match: Tom La Ruffa & Bjorg Haaken def Yacine Osmani & Adam Benseba

Sixth Match:

Ring Of Pakistan World Heavyweight Championship Match :

Baadshah Pehalwan Khan (c) def Chris Masters

Battle Royal:

Yacine Osmani def Red Scorpion & Ho Ho Lun & Tom La Ruffa & Adam Benseba & Bernard Vandamme & Tango Tim Wylie.

The main attraction of the show was the ROP World Heavyweight Title Match between Pakistan own’s Baadshah Pehalwan Khan and former WWE Superstar Chris Masters. Masters being the star from America & Khan being the Pakistani representant. The match was heavily teased by Pakistani media for weeks because of a video promo of Masters challenging Khan for the title.

The match duration was 30 minutes, and Baadshah Pehalwan Khan was heavily cheered from the crowd during the whole match. The winning moment of Baadshah Pehalwan Khan got the whole crowd up from there seats. About 5000 people were in attendance.

