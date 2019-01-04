Exclusive: Brian Cage talks about his approach in the Homecoming main event

Impact Wrestling's Homecoming pay-per-view has arrived

Brian Cage, the former Impact Wrestling X-Division title holder was on an Impact teleconference call, and I was able to pose a few questions before him ahead of his match at Impact Wrestling: Homecoming.

After announcing that he was using the Option C privilege to exchange his X-Division Title for a shot at Johnny Impact's Impact World Championship, Cage has been on quite the journey. The two stars have faced each other over the weeks, and in that time have grown quite familiar with each other.

With the Impact Wrestling: Homecoming pay-per-view coming up on the 6th of January, Cage addressed one of the facts about his match against Johnny Impact.

Q. Since both of you are babyfaces in this match, do you think the concept of babyface vs. heel is slowly fading away?

BC: "We can have babyfaces vs. heel obviously. That changed the dynamics of the match to some regard. I don’t think it's all out the window. It doesn’t have to be a cookie cutter formula where you have the same type of match every time."

"I am sure one of us will be more of the aggressor in the match and I’m pretty sure it will kind of be me. So, does that mean I will be the heel in the match? No, absolutely not. I don’t even resort to heel tactics. But that does that mean I’m going to get my stuff in and do my best to control the match? Yes, absolutely.

"Just like in the UFC, there's more of a heel persona, one guy who mouths off, more of a d****ead, and another guy is more of a super babyface. But, that’s not always the case and it also doesn’t mean that one guy can control the ring more than the other that doesn't mean they are being the heel, they are just taking control of the matchup, and that's exactly what I plan to do on Sunday."

With Brian Cage asserting that he is going to be maintaining control during the match and be more of the aggressor, Johnny Impact better be aware of what he is getting into.

The two competitors are set to face each other this Sunday when Brian Cage challenges Johnny Impact for the Impact World Championship.

