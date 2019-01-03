Exclusive Interview With WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Lee Walker

Myself and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts before his comedy show

In an exclusive interview, I sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts while he's on the road for his comedy show. Roberts discussed various parts of his career from WWF 1996 return and getting the Hall of Fame call.

SK: How his comedy tour is doing

Jake: "It's going great man, you kidding."

SK: What was it like getting the call to go into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Jake: "It was absolutely fabulous you know. There was no question how much talent I had or what I had done for wrestling. My interview work, my wrestling over the years. There was never a question there, but what was a question on how is Jake doing? You know, I have never been the guy to hide behind, I never kept secrets.

I was very outspoken about my problems because I wanted people to learn from it, but at the same time when you put yourself out there like that, then you get labeled. It's like, wait a damn minute, I'm trying to do something to help kids, people, and now you're going to jerk something away from me because I've admitted these things? You know, it kind of stung.

When the call finally came in it was probably one of the happier moments in my life. I just wish that my Dad could have been around for it. He wasn't, and that's that. I'm happy to be part of it, and very grateful to the WWE for giving me that second opportunity, the third opportunity, whatever it was, to go in.

You know, I belong with some of those guys, not all of them, but I belong with some of them."

SK: How did you feel during your run with WWF in 1996 when WWF used your real-life addiction problems on programming?

Jake: "It stunk. It wasn't my idea I'll tell you that."

SK: In an interview with Tatanka, he says you don't need a title to be over. Do you believe that?

Jake: "Absolutely man, absolutely. That's the reason they have titles man. That's why they got so damn many of them because they're trying to get guys over. When you're dealing with children, "He's the champ." It means something special, but if you've got to that point to where you're recognized, and you are, then dude just go do your job, C'mon man.

Let's be honest, Bret Hart and Shawn Micheals are the only two guys who thought they won the title anyway. Everyone else knows different so we'll leave it at that man. No disrespect to them. They both worked their butts off and truly loved the business, but it's a business, and Jake The Snake didn't need it."

To listen to the whole interview go here: https://soundcloud.com/lee-walker-97/interview-with-wwe-hof-jake-the-snake-roberts.

