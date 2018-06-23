Exclusive: New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White on accomplishments and more

The IWGP U.S. Champion reflects on his career with NJPW.

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 23 Jun 2018, 22:29 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion "Switchblade" Jay White

New Japan Pro Wrestling is the second largest pro wrestling organization in the world, and it is consistently growing on an international basis.

New Japan will be holding its biggest event in the United States yet on July 7th, the G1 Special In San Francisco.

American fans who are not able to be on-site at the Cow Palace in San Francisco will be able to watch the event on television via AXS TV, on which the G1 Special will be broadcasted live.

The G1 Special In San Francisco card includes plenty of top-tier matches, including:

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. SANADA & EVIL

Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

Regular viewers of NJPW's broadcasts on AXS TV, which airs on Fridays at 8:00 PM EST -- know to expect the commentary of the G1 Special to be handled by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

AXS TV is also home to the MMA-centric AXS TV Fights beyond original programming by Dan Rather, Eddie Trunk, Sammy Hagar, Eddie Money and Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, I had the pleasure of calling into a media conference call featuring Jay White.

White made his New Japan debut in early 2015, quickly challenging then-reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match. He debuted for Ring Of Honor in 2016, going on to wrestle major matches against the likes of Christopher Daniels, The Briscoe Brothers, and The Cabinet.

White returned to New Japan in November 2017 as "Switchblade" and ultimately became the second IWGP United States Champion in the title's history. The New Zealand native will be defending the U.S. Championship as part of the G1 Special In San Francisco.

"Switchblade" Jay White can be followed on Twitter and Instagram via @JayWhiteNZ.

Is there a career accomplishment that you are most proud of?

Jay White: I can think of a few. The first New Japan show in New Zealand in 2016. It was the first time my parents saw me wrestle... I think the most recent one was the main event in Korakuen [Hall]... I was in the first match at Korakuen years ago, so to go from there to being in the main event, it's quite a cool full circle moment.

What do you wish more people knew about Jay White?

Jay White: (laughs) I really don't know how to answer that. You can find out anything you want to know. You can go and watch the first match comments. They post a link to them on Twitter... Anything that people wanna know or find out about me, just watch those videos and you'll learn a bit from them.

What is your favorite part about what you do for a living?

Jay White: My job is cool. I get to see the world... I think we're in nine different countries... I get paid to go to each and every one of those countries. That's pretty cool. When I have my time off, basically I don't have to do a nine-to-five day job Monday through Friday, something I really enjoy... When I have time off at home, it's fun not to be training... I have a lot of creative freedom with my job as well. New Japan lets me do pretty much what I want compared to any other job. I think those are pretty much the main points.