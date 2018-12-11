Exclusive: Johnny Impact talks facing Brian Cage at Homecoming, babyfaces & heels in 2018 & more

The Impact Wrestling World Champion is a very driven man!

Impact Wrestling has been on a roll ever since the Redemption pay-per-view and they hope to continue the momentum they have built up, heading into their next big event entitled Homecoming, where Johnny Impact takes on Brian Cage for the top prize in the promotion.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Impact Wrestling was gracious enough to allow to me to converse with the World Champion, who spoke to me at length for 15 whole minutes.

Because both men involved in the contest are good guys, I asked Impact if babyfaces and heels are a redundant concept in 2018. The Champ disagreed:

A lot of times I feel like the crowd decides who they like, who they don't like. In the case of Brian Cage and Johnny Impact, often times, the crowd likes both of us. But I feel like between Brian and I, he's a good guy and I'm a better guy (laughs).

Impact was thrilled to be facing Cage in the main event of Homecoming, and it's understandable if you consider their history. Both men have been on Lucha Underground, and have worked their way up to the top of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Among his Lucha Underground cohorts is his wife, Taya Valkyrie, with whom Impact teamed up on a recent episode, against Tessa Blanchard and Moose. I asked Impact what it was like to team up with his better half:

In two words, the best. (laughs). Obviously, Taya is probably my favourite human in the entire world. So teaming up with her in terms of having a good time and working with somebody I love is awesome. But outside that, I really respect her ability and her psychology in the wrestling business.

Impact wants to team up with Valkyrie on more occasions in the future, he tells me. Considering that Valkyrie is scheduled to compete in the co-main event against Tessa Blanchard for the Impact Knockouts Championship, I consider this a distinct possibility.

At the BridgeStone arena telling people in Nashville about the @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV -Homecoming on January 6 😎

@MrGMSI_BCage better be ready... pic.twitter.com/gy4Og5SRV4 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 11, 2018

The Champion is full of praise for the Impact Wrestling locker room. I ask if there's anybody in the current roster that reminds him of himself, from when he first started out in the business. Impact responds at once:

Everybody. When I got into the business, I was a kid with a dream. I still feel that way and it's crazy now that I've been in the business for 16 years. The Rascals, their innovative offense and their enthusiasm reminds me of how I felt and also, they are ridiculously talented. Those three guys are young, talented and it's really cool to have them as part of the Impact roster.

Impact is also keen on possibly having a career in movies once his career winds down. He spoke to me about how much he loves movies and storytelling, and how he sees wrestling as a medium to tell his stories.

But then his in-ring wrestling career is far from done. I ask him about all the opponents that he still wants programs against, after the feud with Cage:

I'd love to take Sami Callihan to Slamtown. Fenix, Pentagon, both world class competitors. It's strange, but somebody that I consider a friend and respect a lot, Eddie Edwards is somebody I've teamed up with and respect a lot. But I've never wrestled against. That would be, in my opinion, a great match, a great opportunity for both of us.

The Mayor and First Lady of Slamtown walking into battle side by side for the first time on IMPACT. #IMPACTonPop @TheTayaValkyrie @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/JTEbOen3Z2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 7, 2018

The list of potential competitors in Impact Wrestling is brimming with talent. The Champ continued:

Killer Kross and Moose. I feel like I've just scratched the surface with Killer Kross and Moose. The Impact roster right now is so deep, it's quite hard to pick!

Be sure to catch the second part of my interview with the World Champion where I discuss his title win and more! Thank you to Ross Forman, Simon Rothstein and all the wonderful people at Impact Wrestling management for setting this exclusive interview up!

