Mathews elaborated upon Impact Wrestling's search for a new network

Josh Mathews was a part of the Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcast this week, with Jordynne Grace and Ethan Page, two of the promotion's newest, most promising stars. The hottest news this week has been about Impact Wrestling potentially moving to a new network and I had a chance to ask Mathews about the same.

Later on, during the Podcast, I had a chance to interact with Ethan Page and ask him about his association with Matt Sydal as well. Read on to find out what both gentlemen had to say about the said topics.

Is it possible to shed some light on Impact Wrestling's search for a new network?

Mathews: No, I think the best thing to do is let's all find out together what's going to happen. I think while that's happening and while we've been following that, we all know that Impact is going to be around. I think that was the issue back in the day. Was it going to survive? And I think we're all past that and know that we will be around.

It's an exciting time. So we'll all find out together what the future holds.

So will Homecoming be an annual Impact Wrestling pay-per-view or will it be a one and done deal, like Redemption was?

Mathews: I don't know about the name, but we just had a call about this, we know that we'll be in Nashville more than just this one time. I know that we want to go back to New York. I know that we want to go to different cities and sort of have that road map.

I spent over a decade in WWE and it was the same calendar. January, we were in the West Coast. November, we were in the UK. It was always the same sort of deal. In a perfect world, Impact does something like that where you know you're going to get us in Nashville, you're going to get us in New York, Windsor, Toronto, that sort of deal.

That would be my guess, an educated guess. Other than names of pay-per-views, locations will stay the same.

This is a question for Ethan. How did the whole idea of pairing you with Matt Sydal come about?

Page: I don't know that it came about so much as I was the closest wrestler to the phone (Josh Mathews laughs). And I answered the phone to fill in for a spot. And that's kind of like the nature of the beast for professional wrestling. Not everything happens the way it's supposed to.

Great things fall in people's laps. I don't think we predicted, Matt and I, to work so well together. It worked out in the end. But honestly, it wasn't originally planned like that.

