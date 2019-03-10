×
Exclusive: Madison Rayne reveals what brought her back to Impact Wrestling

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
237   //    10 Mar 2019, 19:25 IST

The Queen Bee is back in Impact Wrestling
The Queen Bee is back in Impact Wrestling

Madison Rayne is a surefire future Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Superstar. She has had a celebrated career in the company, not only as a member of The Beautiful People but also a 5-time TNA Knockouts Champion and also a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

She has been active in Impact Wrestling even in 2017 and 2018, competing with the likes of Tessa Blanchard and Su Yung. And now she's back in the company to bolster the current Knockouts Division.

I had a chance to connect with Rayne and ask her what brought her back to the company. I also asked her what her ambitions were, having done it all in the company already:

Yeah so, to answer your first question what brought me back is the fact that Impact Wrestling is home for me. And I've said many, many times how grateful I am for every opportunity that last year gave to me, including being here at Impact Wrestling.

She continued:

But all of my appearances here last year, none of them were under contract. So, it was just a short visit to get back to Impact last year. I was able to go out. I was able to see literally every corner of the wrestling world. At the end of the day, I've written so many chapters in my career...I've got quite a few left to write but I want to make sure they are written here at home.

Rayne was all praises for the current Knockouts Division:

The quality of the Knockouts Division is, and I've said this before and I don't want to sound like a broken record, but I feel like Impact Management is really doing an incredible job of bringing top talent into this women's division and I did not want to miss out on being part of it right now. So what is what brought me back.

Rayne is focussed on winning the Knockouts Championship right now:

As far as what I have left to prove was essentially the second question...it's the same as what I have proven over the last ten years. Tom Brady didn't win a superbowl or two and then decide that was enough. You wanna be tough. You wanna be at the top. You wanna continue to do what you do to the best of your abilities. And for me, proving to myself and everyone who's been on this crazy journey with me over the last ten years, proving I'm at the top of my game means being Knockouts Champion.

Catch Madison Rayne in action on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD every week.



