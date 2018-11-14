Exclusive: Pentagon, Fenix & Taya discuss the difference between their Lucha Underground & Impact Wrestling characters

Riju Dasgupta
Exclusive
14 Nov 2018

Two of the best wrestlers in the world

Pentagon Jr and Fenix have competed around the world, and have taken every promotion that they've ever wrestled at, by storm. They're currently in Impact Wrestling, where Pentagon Jr is already a one-time Heavyweight Champion.

I had a chance to catch up with the Lucha Bros, as well as Taya Valkyrie who acted as the translator for the awesome twosome. I could only get one question in, so I made it count (I hope). Here it is, ladies and gentlemen, for your reading pleasure.

How do you keep your Lucha Underground personas separate from your Impact Wrestling ones? Is there anyone in Lucha Underground you think would be the right fit for Impact Wrestling?

Taya: For me, I like to think of it as Marvel and DC Universes. So there are things that work in Lucha Underground and there are things that work in Impact Wrestling.

So, I don't think it's really difficult because you're given a different set of cards to play with.

Different characters to interact with. Different rivals. So it keeps it very interesting and keeps us on our toes. It makes it very interesting and is another outlet for our creativity.

As far as who I think would be great on Impact, I'm going to say my good friend Mariposa would be fun to have, as a Knockout. So many people over there. So, that's what I feel about keeping my Tayas separate.

Fenix: Yeah, it's two different gimmicks for two different companies. It's not easy for me, but the stories are so different in Impact and Lucha Underground, and that's how you can keep it separate.

Pentagon: Me too (everybody laughs). I agree with everything they've said. But the best story I'm doing right now is as a Lucha Bro, with my brother, in Impact Wrestling.

