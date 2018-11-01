Exclusive: Taya Valkyrie Talks About Austin Aries & The Bound For Glory Incident

I had a chance to connect with Taya and ask her a few questions!

Many felt that the match between Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard at Bound For Glory pretty much stole the show.

The two women have a chance to recreate the magic once again, when they collide in the ring once more, on this week's show.

Taya Valkyrie was also ringside to support her husband, Johnny Impact, during the controversial main event match against Austin Aries, that ended with Aries flipping the bird to Impact management and walking out on the company.

It was an unfortunate end to what had been a fabulous match. I had the opportunity to ask Lucha Royalty two questions and here they are, for your reading pleasure!

You were in the thick of things in the Bound For Glory main event match. How do you think the match played out with Austin Aries at the end?

Taya Valkyrie: (Laughs). How censored do I have to be?

Well, that was obviously an incredibly intense match for my husband, for Johnny Impact. I think we definitely saw a completely different side of him in the face of someone like Austin Aries. For me, for myself, I've been ringside for many, many of Johnny's matches in AAA and in Lucha Underground.

But this is my first time for Impact. And yeah, that was an intense one for me (laughs). And I was...(laughs)...yeah, what happened at the end was unfortunate but we cannot let that take away from how hard Johnny worked to win the Impact Championship.

He is the perfect example of what a champion should be. I'm so proud of him. I know he's worked years for this opportunity and I can't think of anyone else that should be representing the company other than him. So, it was intense, it was crazy, but in the end, the best man won!

As someone who's always elevated the in-ring aspect of women's wrestling, what do you think of Scarlett Bordeaux's character on Impact Wrestling?

Taya Valkyrie: I'm not really familiar with her except for what she did on Impact, because I think she was working with ROH before this. I really think she's improving everything and her character is different from ANYTHING else we're seeing right now. I think it's characters like that, that make people uncomfortable that make people talk, and controversy creates magic and money.

If that's what we're doing, and that's what she's doing and she's gaining success like that, then that's awesome. Every woman should find something that sets them apart and that's great. I mean she looks good, can work great and I think this is just the beginning of what we're going to see from her.

