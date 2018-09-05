Fantasy Booking: A WWE-NJPW-ROH Crossover event card look like?

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 05 Sep 2018, 08:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

All In was a massive success

With the recent success of 'All In', it is without a doubt that inter-promotional events have huge potential. It started when Dave Meltzer said it is unlikely for a Ring of Honor show to sell over 10,000 tickets in America. Cody Rhodes took the challenge upon himself and created 'All In'. The event sold out within 30 minutes of the tickets becoming available.

'All In' featured wrestlers from promotions all over the world. Wrestlers representing Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, AAA Worldwide, Impact Wrestling and NWA were part of the show. It brings an obvious question to everyone's minds - What if WWE also took part in such an event?

A fusion PPV including the rosters of WWE, NXT, NJPW, and ROH is a mouth-watering prospect. This piece has a match card consisting of wrestlers from all the promotions around the world. Fantasy dream matches are aplenty, so sit back and enjoy the never-ending possibilities of Pro wrestling.

Pre-Show

Pre-Shows are a regular norm in Pro Wrestling these days. A Battle Royal is a must in these pre-shows as well. So I have booked a generic Battle Royal and something more.

Note: As we saw in All In, titles exclusive to one promotion won't be defended against wrestlers from other promotions.

Match 1: 40 Man Battle Royal. Winner faces Will Ospreay for the vacant IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship.

The IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship is currently vacated due to Hiromu Takahashi's horrific injury (may he recover swiftly). It is a wonderful opportunity for NJPW to crown a new champion at this event. The participants will include wrestlers such as Bully Ray, Colt Cabana, Billy Gunn, Tommy Dreamer and other independent wrestlers. WWE, NXT and NJPW mid-carders like Elias, Bobby Roode, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii and Velveteen Dream will also be in the match.

Winner - Marty Scurll of the Bullet Club.

Match 2: The Undisputed Era vs Los Ingobernables de Japan vs New Day vs The Briscoes

NXT's Hottest Team, New Japan's hottest stable, WWE's biggest team and the Independent Circuit's top names. The match should be awesome. How could it not be? The men involved are among the best wrestlers on the planet today. The match will also warm up the crowd for the rest of the show. Also as the match is a Fatal 4 Way, the members of each team who will be at ringside can get their chance of getting involved in the match as well.

Winner - Los Ingobernables de Japan via pin fall.

LIJ is the best thing in New Japan today. They are wonderfully entertaining and great in-ring workers. So I believe they deserve this victory more than the other teams in the match.

1 / 11 NEXT