Impact Wrestling News: Final line-up confirmed for United We Stand
Press Release: TORONTO | NEW YORK
IMPACT Wrestling today confirmed all the matches set for United We Stand this Thursday, April 4 in Rahway, NJ, which airs as a live pay-per-view event exclusively on FITE.tv.
Impact Wrestling's United We Stand kicks off at 11:00 p.m. ET. The full list of matches is listed below, including late additions Flamita and Marty The Moth, plus what does Team IMPACT have up its sleeve as it looks to overcome the odds against Team Lucha Underground?
Extreme Dream Match
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs Rob Van Dam & Sabu
X-Division Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs Flamita
Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs Rosemary vs Jordynne Grace vs Katie Forbes
Monster’s Ball Match
Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc
Ultimate X Match
Johnny Impact (IMPACT) vs Jake Crist (IMPACT) vs Dante Fox (Lucha Underground) vs Jack Evans (AAA) vs Kotto Brazil (MLW) vs Pat Buck (WrestlePro)
Team IMPACT vs Team Lucha Underground Match
Brian Cage, Moose & Eddie Edwards vs Drago, Daga, Aerostar & Marty The Moth
IMPACT vs MLW Tag Team Match
LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs Low Ki & Ricky Martinez
Intergender Match
Tessa Blanchard vs Joey Ryan
Tickets for United We Stand start at $40 and are available at IMPACTWrestling.com. The live pay-per-view event can be purchased on the FITE website www.FITE.tv or on the FITE app on all iOS and Android devices, or on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and FireTV boxes for $19.99 on a stand-alone basis or for $159.95 as part of FITE.tv’s “FITE FEST” bundle of more than 30 events occurring through the April 3-6 weekend of wrestling festivities in the tri-state area. FITE.tv is a premium digital live streaming network that has presented over 1,900 live professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat sports events since its launch in 2016. For more information about United We Stand on FITE.tv, visit www.FITE.tv.