Impact Wrestling News: Final line-up confirmed for United We Stand 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Preview
5   //    03 Apr 2019, 02:05 IST

Impact United We Stand takes place this Thursday night on Fite TV
Impact United We Stand takes place this Thursday night on Fite TV

Press Release: TORONTO | NEW YORK

IMPACT Wrestling today confirmed all the matches set for United We Stand this Thursday, April 4 in Rahway, NJ, which airs as a live pay-per-view event exclusively on FITE.tv.

Impact Wrestling's United We Stand kicks off at 11:00 p.m. ET. The full list of matches is listed below, including late additions Flamita and Marty The Moth, plus what does Team IMPACT have up its sleeve as it looks to overcome the odds against Team Lucha Underground?


Extreme Dream Match

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) vs Rob Van Dam & Sabu

X-Division Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs Flamita

Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs Rosemary vs Jordynne Grace vs Katie Forbes

Monster’s Ball Match

Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc

Ultimate X Match 

Johnny Impact (IMPACT) vs Jake Crist (IMPACT) vs Dante Fox (Lucha Underground) vs Jack Evans (AAA) vs Kotto Brazil (MLW) vs Pat Buck (WrestlePro)

Team IMPACT vs Team Lucha Underground Match

Brian Cage, Moose & Eddie Edwards vs Drago, Daga, Aerostar & Marty The Moth

IMPACT vs MLW Tag Team Match

LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs Low Ki & Ricky Martinez

Intergender Match

Tessa Blanchard vs Joey Ryan


Tickets for United We Stand start at $40 and are available at IMPACTWrestling.com. The live pay-per-view event can be purchased on the FITE website www.FITE.tv or on the FITE app on all iOS and Android devices, or on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and FireTV boxes for $19.99 on a stand-alone basis or for $159.95 as part of FITE.tv’s “FITE FEST” bundle of more than 30 events occurring through the April 3-6 weekend of wrestling festivities in the tri-state area. FITE.tv is a premium digital live streaming network that has presented over 1,900 live professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat sports events since its launch in 2016. For more information about United We Stand on FITE.tv, visit www.FITE.tv.

