WWE News: Big Cass Reveals Surprising New Name

Big Cass's new name gets a D- for creativity

What's the story?

William Morrissey, better known as WWE's former tall man Big Cass, was released from his contract on June 18 of this year. The 7-footer plans to make his indie debut in September when he appears for Big Time Wrestling on September 21st under a slightly different moniker.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass came back from injury right after WrestleMania this year. The giant immediately targeted Daniel Bryan, becoming the first official singles feud for the leader of the Yes Movement. Over the next few months, Cass would lose repeatedly to Daniel Bryan, being torn to shreds by the recently returning superstar.

During his time on Smackdown Live, Cass apparently irritated multiple superstars and officials backstage. Between going too far during a segment after being told not to and popping up in public intoxicated, the writing was on the wall for the big man. He was released on June 18 and would have to wait out a 90-day no-compete clause. Luckily for him, the BTW event takes place three days after that time period is over.

The heart of the matter

Big Time Wrestling tweeted out a promotional image of its upcoming event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, featured Big Cass in the middle of it. However, his name has been changed to "Big Cazz."

What's next?

The event will also feature Mick Foley, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Tenille Dashwood, also known in the WWE as Emma. James Ellsworth and House of Hardcore owner Tommy Dreamer will also work the event.

This will be the first wrestling event for Big Cazz since his loss to Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank this year. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a solid career in the indies for the 7-footer.

What do you think of Morrissey's new ring name?

