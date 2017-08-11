GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Gail Kim to return to action at Destination X

Sienna has a huge challenge for GFW Women's Championship.

Gail Kim challenges Sienna for her title at Destination X

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of GFW Impact, Karen Jarrett informed the GFW Unified Women's Champion, Sienna, that she would be challenged by TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim at Destination X.

In case you didn’t know…

Kim's last match in the former TNA was against Maria Kanellis in mid-2016. She won the Women's Championship in that contest but had to vacate the title shortly after due to a back injury.

Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame last year. She recently addressed Impact Wrestling on the July 6th episode, stating that she would formally retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2017.

The heart of the matter

This Women's Championship Match joins an already stacked card. The X-Division nature of this show is evident, given Low Ki's challenge to Alberto El Patrón's title as well as Matt Sydal's Number 1 Contender Match against Bobby Lashley. Here is the card:

Alberto El Patrón (c) vs. Low-Ki (Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship)

Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Trevor Lee (GFW X Division Championship Ladder Match)

Lashley vs. Matt Sydal (For a future GFW title match)

Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier (2017 Super X Cup Tournament Final)

Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim (GFW Unified Women's Championship)

Also notable is the finals of the 2017 Super X Cup. The tournament has been running over the previous weeks, featuring talent from Mexico's AAA as well as Japan's NOAH promotions. GFW piqued interest from Lucha Underground and Ring of Honor fans by including recognizable names such as Drago and ACH in this competition.

What’s next?

Destination X airs on August 17, 2017. The event will be preceded by a pre-show hosted by Josh Mathews

Author’s take

The Broken Hardyz/Ed Nordholm drama, as well as recent Alberto El Patrón headlines, tend to overshadow what GFW is doing, which is unfair to the rest of the talent. They have been putting in great work inside of the ring lately. The match this author has his eye on the most is Matt Sydal vs. Bobby Lashley. Sydal is loaded with talent, so being positioned opposite the man who's been the top heel in Impact over the past year presents the former NJPW standout with an opportunity to make a name for himself.

