GRIND all set to sign Indian wrestler Virender Singh as their brand ambassador

Indian wrestler - Virender Singh (Goonga Pehelwan) is set to join GRIND – India’s only pro- grappling tournament as its brand ambassador.

Virender Singh is an Indian freestyle wrestler from Sasroli, Haryana and is regarded as one of India's most accomplished deaf athletes. Competing in the 74 kg weight division, he has won three Deaflympics gold medals and a bronze medal.

He has won gold medals at the 2005 Summer Deaflympics (Melbourne, Australia), 2013 Summer Deaflympics (Sofia, Bulgaria), and 2017 Summer Deaflympics (Samsun, Turkey). He has also won a bronze medal at the 2009 Summer Deaflympics (Taipei, Chinese Taipei).

Virender also won the World Title at the World Championship and has a gold, silver and bronze medal at the three World Deaf Wrestling Championships that he has been to. He won gold at 2016 World Deaf Wrestling Championship (Tehran, Iran), silver at 2008 World Deaf Wrestling Championship (Yerevan, Armenia), and bronze at the 2012 World Deaf Wrestling Championship (Sofia, Bulgaria). This makes it seven medals at the seven international events that Virender has been a part of.

In 2016, he received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his stellar contribution to Indian sports. Previously, he had received the Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Award, awarded by the Government of Delhi, India.

Shiba Pradhan (Founder/Chief Convener of GRIND) has mentioned, “Virender Singh had to overcome a lot of obstacles to reach the summit of success. His inclusion as a Technical Panel member will inspire all the participating athletes. Not every day do you come across an athlete of his calibre. Wrestling is an integral part of grappling hence; we are set to sign Virender Singh as the brand ambassador for GRIND. We aim to involve him in seminars and workshops in the coming days so that athletes can improve their skills."

Subhoroop Ghosh (Co-founder/ CEO - GRIND) said, "We at GRIND believe in preserving sporting excellence, discipline, dedication and athlete development. Combat sports like wrestling, judo, brazilian jiu-jitsu, etc builds character. We are working hard to make grappling a mainstream sport in India today. Virender is an inspiration and icon for all who fight every day to make their dreams come true. We hope that athletes of his kind get equal status like other para-athletes, and thus enable them to inspire, motivate and glorify India on the world stage."