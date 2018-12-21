×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact News: Shots fired between Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
65   //    21 Dec 2018, 12:53 IST

Tessa BlaTaya Valkyrie
Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie

What's the story

Safe to say that one of the hottest feuds going on currently in Impact Wrestling is the rivalry between Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie. The rivalry has been ongoing since last October and is picking up some serious steam heading into Impact: Homecoming.

In case you didn't know...

The rivalry began way back in September 27th, 2018, with Taya making her return to Impact Wrestling to challenge Tessa for the Knockouts Championship. The match would be made official for Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view spectacular in October. Taya would lose to Tessa at Bound for Glory, but the feud would quickly begin to build up from that point on.

Taya would challenge for the title yet again and came up short the following week on Impact Wrestling against Tessa, as Tessa would retain the Knockouts Championship once more. One more match would be made between the two Knockouts for Impact: Homecoming, after weeks and weeks of back-and-forth fighting and bickering. However, with one small bonus stipulation... a special guest referee!

The heart of the matter

With Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail Kim announced as the special guest referee for the upcoming rematch. Shots were definitely fired below the belt, one could say, as you can see below as the Knockouts held nothing back today on Twitter.

What's next?

This is certainly going to be a show stealer at Impact: Homecoming. The Knockouts Championship match will take place live on pay-per-view on January 6th, 2019 at 8 PM (EST). You can also check out Impact: Homecoming on the FiteTV app.


Who do you think will walk away as the Knockouts Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Tessa Blanchard Taya Valkyrie Impact Wrestling Roster Impact Wrestling Champions
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Exclusive: In Conversation With Impact Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Taya Valkyrie Talks About Austin Aries & The...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Johnny Impact talks facing Brian Cage at...
RELATED STORY
IMPACT Wrestling returns to Las Vegas for tapings of...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Pentagon, Fenix & Taya discuss the difference...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: December 6th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: 11-29-2018
RELATED STORY
Impact News: Johnny Impact speaks his mind about Austin...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of Bound For Glory
RELATED STORY
IMPACT Wrestling Presents Homecoming from Nashville Live...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us