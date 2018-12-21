Impact News: Shots fired between Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie

What's the story

Safe to say that one of the hottest feuds going on currently in Impact Wrestling is the rivalry between Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie. The rivalry has been ongoing since last October and is picking up some serious steam heading into Impact: Homecoming.

In case you didn't know...

The rivalry began way back in September 27th, 2018, with Taya making her return to Impact Wrestling to challenge Tessa for the Knockouts Championship. The match would be made official for Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view spectacular in October. Taya would lose to Tessa at Bound for Glory, but the feud would quickly begin to build up from that point on.

Taya would challenge for the title yet again and came up short the following week on Impact Wrestling against Tessa, as Tessa would retain the Knockouts Championship once more. One more match would be made between the two Knockouts for Impact: Homecoming, after weeks and weeks of back-and-forth fighting and bickering. However, with one small bonus stipulation... a special guest referee!

The heart of the matter

With Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail Kim announced as the special guest referee for the upcoming rematch. Shots were definitely fired below the belt, one could say, as you can see below as the Knockouts held nothing back today on Twitter.

I dare u 2 say my husbands name 1 more time.This was about the title but you’ve chosen 2 make it personal. U say you’re a diamond, undeniable, bla bla bla, but I see you. You’re nothing more than an insecure daddy’s girl w a big head & a worse attitude. See u Jan 6th #Homecoming https://t.co/eqRoDLczg2 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) December 21, 2018

My last name may get my foot in the door, might get me in front of the right people, might get me a shot.. but once I step in that ring it doesn’t do jack shit for me. I am where I am because I’m damn good. On January 6 it is personal. https://t.co/5jP2VmPoDw — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) December 21, 2018

What's next?

This is certainly going to be a show stealer at Impact: Homecoming. The Knockouts Championship match will take place live on pay-per-view on January 6th, 2019 at 8 PM (EST). You can also check out Impact: Homecoming on the FiteTV app.

Who do you think will walk away as the Knockouts Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

