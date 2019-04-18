Impact News: Trey Miguel on incredible nickname, wrestling inspirations, Ultimate-X

Trey has competed for the X-Division title, but is yet to hold the gold.

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel has said how former X-Division champion Amazing Red was his biggest inspiration to becoming a wrestler.

In case you didn't know

Trey Miguel currently competes in Impact Wrestling, and has become one of the show's most exciting X-Division stars.

Recently in Impact, Miguel has teamed with Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz as The Rascalz and has feuded with several top stars including Rich Swann, oVe, and most recently Moose.

The heart of the matter

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Miguel said how Amazing Red was the person who made him want to work with Impact.

"He was the person who sold me on the idea that I could actually do this. He was not a big guy, I wasn't a big guy."

Miguel, who is known by his incredible nick-name 'The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air' also spoke about how the moniker came about.

"One day I was working out with Dave (Crist) in the basement... and for whatever reason Will Smith was on my mind.

"The name just popped in my head... I ran over to Dave and told him 'Pop! I got it. The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air' and he was like 'that is the dopest name I've ever heard!'"

The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air spoke about how Xavier and Wentz saw something special in him on the independent scene despite many people not giving him a chance.

"I owe them everything because they made it harder on themselves to get booked by making their tag-team a trio so that I didn't get left behind."

When asked about his Impact Wrestling highlights, Trey mentioned his Ultimate-X match at Impact's Homecoming this past January.

"I'd never been so nervous... That was such an emotional experience.

"To do Ultimate-X... for the first time in so many years, it was crazy. I'm getting goosebumps just talking about it.

What's next?

Trey Miguel can be seen regularly on Impact Wrestling.

Viewers in India can catch the action on SONY ESPN.