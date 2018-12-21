Impact News: Johnny Impact speaks his mind about Austin Aries

Stare down between former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries & Johnny Impact

What's the story

It's been a few months since we last saw Austin Aries in Impact Wrestling. His last match to date was the controversial Bound for Glory match, last October, between him and Johnny Impact.

Austin Aries no sold Impact's finish, cursed at Don Callis (Impact Wrestling Executive), at the commentary booth, flipped off the crowd and walked away immediately after the match was over, as an attempt to spoil what should have been Impact's big moment. Today, Johnny Impact provides us with an update on Austin Aries since that day.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Impact and Austin Aries were involved a very heated, personal rivalry that went a bit too far, some could say. What started out as a pure wrestling angle, turned personal when shots were fired back-and-forth between Aries, Impact, and his wife and fellow Impact Wrestling Knockout, Taya Valkyrie.

This escalated into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony the day before Bound for Glory, after Abyss' ceremony. Aries went into business for himself and threw some pot shots at Johnny and his wife, which caused a huge brawl to break out.

The heart of the matter

Johnny Impact joined Nick Hausman and Justin LeBar from WrestlingINC for their weekly WINC Podcast to discuss and provide an update on Austin Aries. Impact revealed that he has not spoken to, nor had any interaction with Aries since Bound for Glory.

"I think he's got some deep-seated issues with himself. When I have issues with myself or situations, I internalize a lot of it. He did the opposite – he took it out on me and the people around me, my wife, people that work for Impact and kind of threw tantrum after tantrum," stated Impact.

"I don't respect dealing with issues that way. I think it's an immature way to look at life. Austin Aries the performer, the wrestler, the man – I do respect because he's talented and has busted his a-- in this business for so long. But I haven't talked to him and if the time comes, because I'm sure it will because wrestling's such a small business, it will be interesting to hear what he has to say."

What's next

Johnny Impact will be wrestling "The Machine" Brian Cage at Impact:Homecoming on January 6th, 2019 at pay-per-view starting at 8pm(EST). The show will also be made available for purchase on the FiteTV app.

Johnny Impact vs "The Machine" Brian Cage for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship at Impact:Homecoming.

For more information on Impact:Homecoming, as well as all the latest wrestling news and results, continue to stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

