×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact News: Johnny Impact speaks his mind about Austin Aries

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
28   //    21 Dec 2018, 00:50 IST

Stare down between former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries & Johnny Impact
Stare down between former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries & Johnny Impact

What's the story

It's been a few months since we last saw Austin Aries in Impact Wrestling. His last match to date was the controversial Bound for Glory match, last October, between him and Johnny Impact.

Austin Aries no sold Impact's finish, cursed at Don Callis (Impact Wrestling Executive), at the commentary booth, flipped off the crowd and walked away immediately after the match was over, as an attempt to spoil what should have been Impact's big moment. Today, Johnny Impact provides us with an update on Austin Aries since that day.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Impact and Austin Aries were involved a very heated, personal rivalry that went a bit too far, some could say. What started out as a pure wrestling angle, turned personal when shots were fired back-and-forth between Aries, Impact, and his wife and fellow Impact Wrestling Knockout, Taya Valkyrie.

This escalated into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony the day before Bound for Glory, after Abyss' ceremony. Aries went into business for himself and threw some pot shots at Johnny and his wife, which caused a huge brawl to break out.

The heart of the matter

Johnny Impact joined Nick Hausman and Justin LeBar from WrestlingINC for their weekly WINC Podcast to discuss and provide an update on Austin Aries. Impact revealed that he has not spoken to, nor had any interaction with Aries since Bound for Glory.

"I think he's got some deep-seated issues with himself. When I have issues with myself or situations, I internalize a lot of it. He did the opposite – he took it out on me and the people around me, my wife, people that work for Impact and kind of threw tantrum after tantrum," stated Impact.
"I don't respect dealing with issues that way. I think it's an immature way to look at life. Austin Aries the performer, the wrestler, the man – I do respect because he's talented and has busted his a-- in this business for so long. But I haven't talked to him and if the time comes, because I'm sure it will because wrestling's such a small business, it will be interesting to hear what he has to say."

What's next

Johnny Impact will be wrestling "The Machine" Brian Cage at Impact:Homecoming on January 6th, 2019 at pay-per-view starting at 8pm(EST). The show will also be made available for purchase on the FiteTV app.

Advertisement
Johnny Impact vs
Johnny Impact vs "The Machine" Brian Cage for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship at Impact:Homecoming.

For more information on Impact:Homecoming, as well as all the latest wrestling news and results, continue to stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Johnny Impact Austin Aries Impact Wrestling Roster Impact Wrestling Champions
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Austin Aries to miss Impact...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Johnny Impact discusses if the Austin Aries...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive Interview: Johnny Impact discusses Austin Aries...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Two major matches announced for...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Sami Callihan Has Harsh Words For Austin Aries...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Taya Valkyrie Talks About Austin Aries & The...
RELATED STORY
Interview: In conversation with Impact Wrestling World...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Johnny Impact and Killer Kross clash in tense...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us