Impact Slammiversary: Ranking Every Match From Worst to Best

TNA is dead, long live Impact! For the best part of the last 5 years, Impact, formerly TNA, has been considered a joke by many wrestling fans.

After exciting the wrestling world in the mid-late 2000's, the company lost its way due to terrible creative decisions, a mass talent exodus and some backstage shenanigans, becoming a parody of itself in the process.

The company has become the master of the near-fall, though, somehow finding a way to rally back when all hope is seemingly lost.

There has been a quiet revolution taking place in the company in 2018, and the show has quickly become one of the most entertaining in all of wrestling. Featuring an impressive roster and some great matches, the company has begun to shake off the 'TNA' reputation and has risen again as Impact.

This past Sunday night, everything came together for the company as they presented their 16th annual Slammiversary event. Featuring several huge match-ups, including a main-event between Austin Aries and Moose, the show had plenty of hype heading into the weekend, but could they deliver?

Let's take a look at all of the matches from Slammiversary, and rank them from worst to best.

#8 Su Yung Vs Madison Rayne

Su Yung is one of the more interesting characters in Impact

Su Yung's character has received a lot of praise in recent weeks and is there is no doubt that it is one of the more interesting gimmicks in wrestling today.

That being said, the whole thing feels a little hammy, and this match felt out of tone with the rest of the night.

The presence of the Undead Brides at ringside and the referee seemingly being too scared of them to disqualify Yung all felt a bit silly and if nothing else, it just felt like a distraction from the in-ring work.

The in-ring action was fine but not particularly noteworthy, with Rayne playing her role in the bout well. The finish, which saw Rayne pass out to the mandible claw, was a nice moment but you can definitely skip this one.

