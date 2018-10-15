Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory Results October 14th 2018, latest Impact PPV winners, video highlights and analysis

Bound for Glory 2018 has happened!

Impact Wrestling's biggest show of the year was finally here and what a show it was! Bound For Glory was a big opportunity for the company, hoping to maintain the momentum the new Impact Wrestling regime earned from Slammiversary and continue the positive buzz surrounding the 'new and improved' Impact.

The card was stacked, albeit slightly eclectic. Johnny Impact was facing Austin Aries for the Impact World Title in the main event, Brian Cage was teaming with Pentagon and Fenix to take on oVe, Rich Swann found The Mack as a tag team partner to face Ethan Page and Matt Sydal, Taya Valkyrie took on Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts Title, LAX and OG'z feud culminated, Eli Drake issued an open challenge and Allie traveled to the undead realm to rescue Kiera Hogan from Su Yung.

Sure, it was unfortunate not to see the X-Division Title and Impact World Tag-Team Titles not defended on the show, and a lot of the matches and segments were fairly last minute announcements, making the show feel a bit rushed and thrown together, but how did they do on the night? Well, there are a few shocks, some surprises, an absolutely bonkers segment and a controversial pay-per-view ending. Wouldn't be Impact without one, would it?

The show began with the above absolutely stunning cold open setting the stage for what was to come. So, let us get into it, without further ado here are the results, highlights and analysis.

#1 Rich Swann and The Mack vs. Matt Sydal and Ethan Page

Will Swann and The Mack find their third eyes against Sydal and Page?

Rich Swann has been plagued by Matt Sydal for weeks, with the latter trying to help the former discover his 'third eye'. As a result, many were expecting this to be a singles match, but for whatever reason, we ended up with Chandler Park returning as Ethan Page and Swann drafting in The Mack to have his back.

This was a fun opener to the show with Swann and The Mack's charismatic energy getting the crowd going early, admittedly at the expense of 'The Ego' Ethan Page and Matt Sydal who find themselves on the back-foot in the opening stages.

Page and Sydal inevitably swung the tide in the middle of the match, but it would be the team of Rich Swann and The Mack emerging as the victors with Swann picking up the win by pinning Sydal after a Phoenix Splash

Result: Rich Swann and The Mack Def. Matt Sydal and Ethan Page

There was an awesome spot just before the finish where Sydal hit Swann with a Hurricarana, launching Swann towards Page, Swann then hit Page with a Hurricarana. It was innovative and great.

We then saw a backstage clip showing Konnan who had been attacked backstage, he revealed that it was Eddie 'King' Kingston that had done it.

