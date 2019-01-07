Impact Wrestling Homecoming 2019: Impact Tag Team Championship Match winners, video highlights, and analysis

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 157 // 07 Jan 2019, 08:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The match of the night featured the two greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today

LAX has proven over the past few years to be one of the greatest tag teams to ever step foot in an Impact Wrestling ring. Santana and Ortiz are currently the longest reigning Impact Tag Team Champions of all time and have gone through wars with some incredible rivals in the OGz and oVe.

However, they faced their biggest challenge tonight with a title defense against Fenix and Pentagon Jr., two of the greatest Luchadors in the world right now. Could LAX prove that they truly are the greatest team in Impact Wrestling, or would the Lucha Bros end their historic reign?

Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs LAX

The Lucha Bros seemed to be miles ahead of Santana and Ortiz, completely overpowering the duo early on. Pentagon almost pinned Santana for the titles in less than a minute, after a powerbomb/double foot stomp combination, but he managed to kick out.

Santana avoided Fear Factor, and fought off an attack from Fenix, as Ortiz came back in for some revenge. The four competitors repeatedly dove to the outside, not giving the audience a chance to breathe. Santana and Ortiz finally slowed it down, keeping Pentagon in the middle of the ring while connecting with multiple tag team manoeuvres.

LAX went for a double suplex but were stopped by Fenix, who shoved them to the outside, and Pentagon launched him like a lawn dart into Santana and Ortiz, sending them crashing into the ramp.

Back inside, the Lucha Bros worked over Ortiz with a Codebreaker/Foot stomp combination, but he kicked out. Pentagon attempted the Fear Factor again but was stopped by Ortiz, as Santana took on Fenix.

In one of the most incredible spots in the match, in a match that was full of nonstop action, Santana planted Fenix with a reverse powerbomb, while Ortiz connected with a body splash. Pentagon broke it up, leaping over Ortiz for a Canadian Destroyer on Santana. Eventually, the Lucha Bros connected with the Fear Factor combination, but Ortiz broke up the pin, saving Santana and their tag titles.

Advertisement

LAX hit Pentagon with the Street Sweeper, but Fenix launched himself onto the two men, breaking up the pin again. LAX ended up defeating the Lucha Bros with a combination of high impact moves.

Results: LAX defeated Lucha Bros via pinfall

After the bout, Konnan celebrates with all four men, stating that there's no better place for this match to have taken place than the Asylum in Tennessee.

Advertisement